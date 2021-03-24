Nestled in the middle of the desert like a silver snake, the Suez Canal it makes its way between sandbanks and an impossible sun, proud to be one of the main commercial routes in the world. But this Wednesday, a huge freighter, a “monster 400 meters long”, left it blocked, when it was stranded. And the consequences they could be serious.

Specifically, Suez, the historic North African engineering work of Ferdinand de Lesseps is closed to maritime traffic for practically 24 hours. This has happened for a very rare reason: the Ever Given, a huge container ship was crossed diagonally a few kilometers from the southern access of a waterway that at its narrowest part is less than 300 meters wide.

The situation has caused all maritime traffic between the Mediterranean and the north of the Red Sea has been interrupted until further notice.

The “Ever Given”, a ship of more than 219,000 tons which was heading to Rotterdam (Holland) from Asia, was crossed preventing traffic when it had just crossed the southern entrance of the Suez Canal, according to the Vesselfinder portal.

The gigantic Ever Given on the Suez Canal, this Wednesday. Photo: EFE

Canal authorities announced on Wednesday the opening of the old historic stretch to help free up traffic.

Admiral Osama Rabie, president of the Egyptian Suez Canal Authority (SCA), said in a statement that “the Authority’s rescue and tug units are continuing their efforts.” to unblock to “Ever Given”.

Evergreen Marine Corp explained that “the container ship accidentally ran aground, probably after being hit by a gust of wind. “

Julianne Cona, an Instagram user, posted a photo of the giant container ship from the “Maersk Denver”, locked just behind the “Ever Given.”

After the incident, dozens of ships are waiting to pass through the Suez Canal.

Dozens of ships are waiting to pass through the Suez Canal. Photo: AFP

According to maritime sources, 30 vessels are immobilized at the northern entrance of the Canal and another three at the southern entrance.

Almost 19,000 ships used it last year, according to the SCA.

The canal is an essential source of income for Egypt, to which it contributed 5.61 billion dollars (4.7 billion euros) last year.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi announced in 2015 a project to develop the canal in order to reduce waiting time and double the number of vessels using it by 2023.

A tugboat works to move the Ever Given. Photo: AFP

The inauguration of this new channel was considered at the time a national holiday and the solution to all the country’s problems.

The new section dug in 2014 and 2015 made it easier for ships to cross and reduced transit time. And it was inaugurated in a “pharaonic” ceremony with heads of states and governments from around the world, and hundreds of journalists from around the globe. The new work did not solve the country’s problems, but it remains a vital artery for international trade.

The authorities regularly announce tonnage records. In August 2019, 6.1 million tons they traveled in a single journey.

The Suez Canal, which is currently 193.30 km long and 24 meters deep, passes 10% of maritime trade international, according to experts.

Conceived at the initiative of Ferdinand de Lesseps, a French businessman and diplomat, the colossal project to connect the Red Sea and the Mediterranean took ten years of work, between 1859 and 1869, in which one million Egyptians participated, according to the authorities.

The ship Ever Given, crossed

Tens of thousands of them died during the colossal work, experts estimate.

Maritime link between Europe and Asia, this route allowed that the ships did not have to go around the African continent, passing through the dreaded Cape of Good Hope, but it has also experienced several wars and years of inactivity.

Its history was particularly marked by the pivotal year of 1956, when on July 26 Gamal Abdel Nasser, newly elected president, nationalized the Suez Canal.

The risks

The canal is particularly important for the world’s oil supply. Ten percent of the world’s oil passes through the canal and an associated pipeline network, and it has become an important route for Russian oil reaches Asia.

A huge freighter navigates the canal, in a 2019 image. Photo: AFP

With so much global oil traffic dependent on the canal, the immediate risk if it does not reopen quickly is rising oil prices, as well as container shipping contracts. more expensive if ships are forced to take longer and time-consuming routes.

The prospect of a longer delay was raised on Wednesday as channel authorities struggled to free Ever Given. “It could take a while,” a shipping agent in the channel told ShippingWatch, an industry website.

The vulnerability of world trade to any canal closure has been known for a long time, especially closures caused by conflict.

With information from agencies and The Guardian

ap