Mourinho has been in charge of Roma for days and is already starting to plan a team to his liking. He is in it and to achieve it, the Portuguese coach is willing to surround himself with ‘like-minded’ players. According to the British newspaper Mirror, Mourinho has begun to make a list of transferable. You already know that saying that says: “Before entering, let them out.” According to him Mirror, Roma could open the door to Lorenzo Pellegrini, which would be a great gift from Mourinho to Klopp, who wants him.



The Italian midfielder is very much liked by Liverpool, a club that has been following him for a while and, in addition, last week he scored a 1-1 penalty against Manchester United in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals. Although his goal was of little use, as Roma fell 6-2.

Pellegrini is currently acting captain at the club, but he has yet to reach a new deal, which has been on the table since Christmas. His contract ends on June 30, 2022. He still has one more year with Roma, but Mourinho has already advanced that he wants several signings in midfield. In addition, he would be the ideal replacement for Wijnaldum, who will leave Anfield in the coming months for the Camp Nou.

The British newspaper assures that if it does not renew this summer, it will be sold and remember that Pellegrini is a good fit for Liverpool. Pellegrini has impressive stats, both in scoring and creation from midfield, an area in which Liverpool are looking to improve their performance next season.