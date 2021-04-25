It took a luxury Dutch yacht four days to cross a narrow canal in the Netherlands’ North Sea.

According to a report published by the British newspaper “The Guardian”, the length of the giant yacht is 94 meters, and it is the largest ship “yacht” that can pass through this strait.

“Designers face restrictions due to the narrow waterways and bridges, they are always restrictions on the ideas of designing a superyacht or superyacht,” said Tom Van Osanen, the superyacht photographer who took the footage.

It is noteworthy that the 2019 Boat International Design and Innovation Awards were honored by a number of the finest yachts and sailing boats in the world, and the judges distinguished boats according to aesthetic and technical standards, in addition to awarding marks for innovation.

The Dar yacht was awarded the best yacht award, and boasts all expected amenities, including a sauna, helipad and a large swimming pool.