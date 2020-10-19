The European Cup had accumulated sufficient prestige since its creation in the 1955-56 season, but the big clubs in the main leagues were beginning to run out of business, especially economically. They considered it mandatory to grow, to seek more income and that competition had a lot of room for improvement. The Italians (Milan and Juventus) and Spanish (Real Madrid and Barcelona) began the maneuvers in the dark. UEFA, owner of the tournament, felt harassed and without much conviction began to develop a small reform that would satisfy, at least momentarily, the most demanding. This is how what is known today as the Champions League was born just 30 years ago. The Champions League, although in its first edition (1991-92) it was still called the Champions Cup. The competition par excellence of world football at club level, and a reference and mirror of many other later experiences in other sports.

On tiptoe, almost anonymous, in a September 1990 statement by then-UEFA General Secretary Gerhard Aigner to the Swiss newspaper Sport, for the first time it was hinted that the quarterfinals and semifinals of the competition could disappear, and the eight surviving teams of the sixteenth and eighth would form two groups of four. The two champions would contest the final.

The reform was confirmed in the UEFA Executive Committee on April 18, 1991. The objective was none other than to secure more matches. In this first step, two. From the four in the quarters and semifinals to the six in the league. Box office revenues and television contracts would increase. Incidentally, too, the big clubs took measures to minimize the risks of early elimination. After a Real Madrid-Milan in the second round of 89-90, UEFA was urged to create the figure of the seeds so that they could not meet before the quarterfinals. The rule came into force in 90-91 and the white team was eliminated against all odds by Spartak Moscow (1-3 at the Bernabéu) in the quarterfinals.

When UEFA President Lennart Johansson announced the new formula for the European Cup, it went almost unnoticed. The media gave much more importance to another decision: Liverpool’s return to continental competitions after six years of suspension after the Heysel tragedy.

The renewed format came into force in the 91-92 season on an experimental basis and that is why the name of the Champions Cup was kept. Key to the establishment of the test was that the final of that 1992 edition was played by Johan Cruyff’s Barcelona and an Italian club, Sampdoria. The Catalans won with Koeman’s goal. Two stronger league clubs that blessed the change.

The test was repeated in the following campaign, and it was called the Champions League, and in 93-94 the loop was curled after the quarter-final league: two semifinals in a single match between the first two of each group at the home of the first .

The following years were times of constant changes in the competition system and the league teams increased. The clubs did not cease in their efforts to multiply the benefits. In 1992, UEFA, through the TEAM agency, began to jointly manage all television rights and marketing of the participants and in these almost 30 years it has multiplied by 40 the income: from 60 million euros to 2,400 last year.

In the 97-98 season, the second classified of the leagues with the best ranking UEFA, and went from the four groups to six of four. In 1999 the third and fourth highest ranked championships entered, and the two-league model was established for four years. In 2003, the second group stage was abolished, the eighths returned and these fundamentals have been maintained until today, with the exception that now the first four of the four best leagues (Spain, England, Germany and Italy) enter directly into the group stage.

Di Stefano

As the clubs’ intentions to reach a European League, even a closed one, are kept alive with regular meetings of those most interested and UEFA is no stranger to this, it is not surprising that the amount of prizes increases every year. An example: Real Madrid entered by winning the 2014 edition a total of 57.4 million. Four years later it reached almost 90 and Bayern this year has exceeded 120, without counting the marketing.

At the sporting level, the most powerful entities do not have too many complaints either. Since 1997 no club other than Spanish, English, German or Italian has played a final, except for Porto and Monaco in 2004, and PSG in 2020. The few voices critical of the various transformations in the last three decades were always the protagonists of the old model of the European Cup. They defended their own. For them it was more genuine, fair and pure. Recognizing the glamor and the great show business that the Champions League has become, they vindicated their model with a certain sarcasm. The words of Alfredo di Stéfano at the time were an example. “The current Champions League is spectacular but it is neither a League nor a champions. They play until the third and fourth, and it has nothing to do with the risk that we took with the direct qualifiers. Only the champions played ”.

The podium of the European Cup in the Champions stage

Coaches with the most titles. With three: Ancelotti and Zidane. With two: Del Bosque, Guardiola, Heynckes and Mourinho.

Coaches with more games. Ferguson (190), Wenger (178), Ancelotti (166), Mourinho (145) and Guardiola (122).

Players with the most trophies. With five: Cristiano Ronaldo (four with Madrid and one with Manchester United). With four: Sergio Ramos, Varane, Benzema, Kroos, Isco, Carvajal, Nacho, Marcelo, Modric, Casemiro, Bale, Messi, Xavi, Iniesta and Piqué.

Players with the most goals. Cristiano, 131 (170 games); Messi, 115 (143); Raúl, 71 (144); Lewandowski, 68 (90); Benzema, 65 (120).

Players with the most matches. Casillas (181), Cristiano Ronaldo (174), Xavi (157), Giggs (151), Raúl (144) and Messi (143).

The five best clubs. Real Madrid (24 appearances, 7 titles, 267 games), Barcelona (24 appearances, 4 titles, 257 games), Bayern Munich (23 appearances, 3 titles, 252 games), Manchester United (22 appearances, 2 titles, 224 games) and Juventus (20 appearances, one title, 198 games).