Israeli archaeologists discover ancient moat mentioned in the Bible in Jerusalem

During archaeological excavations in Jerusalem, a huge moat was found, supposedly mentioned in the Bible. According to experts, in ancient times it was used by the Israeli kings to protect the Temple Mount and the palace. The director of the Israel Antiquities Authority noted that excavations in the ancient city never cease to amaze. This is not the only find of this kind made by Israeli scientists recently.

A structure attributed to the biblical King Solomon has been discovered in Jerusalem

The remains of a gigantic structure were discovered during excavations in Jerusalem. It was a ditch at least nine meters deep and 30 meters wide, dividing the city into two parts.

Experts believe that the moat was dug about three thousand years ago to protect the Temple Mount and the royal palace. Its construction, as they declare explorers, required outstanding engineering skills and significant resources, as it changed the natural topography of Jerusalem.

The director of the Israel Antiquities Authority stressed that the excavations in Jerusalem “never cease to amaze.”

When you stand at the bottom of this gigantic excavation, surrounded by huge hewn walls, it is impossible not to be amazed and grateful to those ancient people who literally moved mountains and hills about 3,800 years ago. Eli EscusidoDirector of the Israel Antiquities Authority

Professor Yuval Gadot, who led the excavations, believes that the ditch is mentioned in the Old Testament. In particular, he refers to the biblical Book of Kings, which speaks of a certain structure called Millo, which was built by King Solomon.

Fabric dyed as described in the Bible found in the Judean Desert

Another biblical artifact was found in the so-called Cave of Skulls in the Judean Desert. There, Israeli archaeologists came across a small piece of purple-red fabric. Using high-performance liquid chromatography, scientists determined that the fabric was dyed with kermes. This dye is made from dried oak scale insects, which are native to evergreen oak trees in the Mediterranean.

Red fabric especially was valued in ancient times, as well as textiles of two other colors: blue, treated with a dye called tekhelet, and purple-violet, treated with argaman. They were rare and considered an indicator of wealth, in particular, they were used in the vestments of priests. Red textiles were used to make curtains in the legendary Jerusalem temple. In addition, wool of this color was required for the slaughter of red heifers, necessary, according to Old Testament prophecy, for the coming of the Messiah.

Kermes-treated fabric is described in the biblical Old Testament. In Hebrew, the name of this dye comes from the words “purple worm”, hinting at its origin. In the Synodal translation of the Bible, the corresponding color is called “scarlet”.

These are the garments which they shall make: a breastplate, an ephod, a robe, a tunic, a mitre, and a girdle. They shall make holy garments for Aaron your brother and for his sons, that he may minister to me in the priest’s office. They shall take gold, blue, purple, scarlet, and fine linen, and make an ephod of gold, blue, purple, and scarlet. [шерсти]and from twisted fine linen, by skillful workmanship Exodus 28

The find is remarkable for its age – 3800 years. This is the first evidence that such a dye was known and used during this period. Previously, it was believed that it became widespread much later.

Graffiti-covered slab in Church of the Holy Sepulchre turns out to be crusader altar

Archaeologists continue to study sacred sites that seem to have been known to the scientific community for too long to hold any secrets. Recently, an unexpected discovery was made in Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre, one of the main shrines of Christianity.

For a long time, a slab covered in drawings and inscriptions by visitors stood leaning against the wall in one of its corridors. Archaeologist Amit Reem from the Israel Antiquities Authority and historian Ilya Berkovich from the Austrian Academy of Sciences decided to move it and discovered a medieval ornament on the back.

Thanks to the patterns on the slab, scientists were able to establish that they had found the front panel of a Crusader altar consecrated in 1149. This artifact was famous back in the 16th-18th centuries, as evidenced by the stories of pilgrims of that time. After visiting Jerusalem, they admired a certain marble altar, reaching 3.5 meters in width. It was considered lost in the fire that broke out in the temple in 1808, until Reem and Berkovich stumbled upon it.

The discovered artifact is the largest medieval altar currently known

Experts also managed to determine that the ornament on the slab was made in the Cosmatesque style. This is the art of mosaics of the masters of Ancient Rome, which consists of a set of geometric patterns from small pieces of multi-colored stone and marble. Its secret was passed down from generation to generation.

Related materials:

The Austrian Academy of Sciences stressed that the use of Cosmatesque in the altarpiece had to be approved by the Pope, who particularly valued this art. Only a few works of art in the Cosmatesque style are known outside Rome, and only one outside Italy – in Westminster Abbey. According to Berkovich, the fact that the Pope sent one of the Italian masters to Jerusalem testifies to the secular claims of the Christian Church on the city.

In this way, the Pope paid tribute to the holiest church in Christianity. Ilya Berkovichhistorian

The historian suggests that further study of the altarpiece will shed light on the connections between Rome and Jerusalem. Berkovich also plans to use papal archives to identify the artist who made the slab’s ornament.