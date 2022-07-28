Great commotion was experienced by those attending the concert of the group ‘Mirror’ at the Hong Kong Coliseum, after one of the giant screens that set the show became detached from its supports and fell directly onto the dancers who were on stage.

According to information provided by the local newspaper ‘South China Morning Post’, at least two artists were hit by the structure and one of them received the blow directly to his head, which is why he is in a serious state of health in one of the hospitals in the area.

Moment when dancers try to lift the monitor that hit their partner Photo: Twitter: @melody_747

In the videos that were shared on social networks, you can see the concern of the fans who could not believe what they were seeing. The structure began to wobble through the air until one of the harnesses that held it to the roof of the stadium came off and caused the device to fall at full speed.

“Estimating that the monitor weighs 90 kilograms, and at 10 meters high, and if it hits the dancer with its corner, it will create 708 pounds of force, which we cannot rule out causing the death of the dancers,” said Lo Kok-keung, engineer mechanic and member of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers of that country to ‘The Standard’.

The concert was stopped after the accident, and the group’s manager, Ahfa Wong Wai-kwan, apologized to the audience, who asked him to leave the premises in an orderly manner.



“Everything happened very quickly and everyone needed a few moments to understand what had happened,” explained a concert attendee, quoted by the newspaper.

