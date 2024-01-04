The Murcia City Council organized for this Thursday a tasting of a 160-meter Three Kings roscón that surrounded the Great Tree of the Circular Plaza of the capital. During the morning, more than 4,000 rations were distributed free of charge among the citizens who attended.

At 11 a.m. this Thursday, Murcians who came to the Great Tree were able to enjoy, while supplies last, the roscón de Reyes that went around the circumference of the square and was prepared by the Luis Miguel Pastry Shop.

To make this roscón, more than 300 kilos of flour, 50 kilos of butter, almost 1,000 eggs, the milk necessary for the recipe, orange blossom water, orange zest and 50 kilos of candied fruit were used. In addition, more than 1,000 figurines were hidden inside, along with the occasional bean, so that a large number of portions had an unexpected surprise.

However, this giant roscón de Reyes will only be the first of those made in the city of Murcia during these holidays and which will be distributed for free.

2,500 portions of roscón in the Glorieta



The capital's City Council will add another Christmas candy of gigantic proportions for this Christmas. The second roscón will be distributed free of charge in the Glorieta de España to liven up the wait for the arrival of Their Majesties of the East to the city. More than 2,500 portions of this Christmas sweet, which will weigh 300 kilos, will be distributed this Friday, December 5, among all attendees who want to take a piece starting at 11 a.m.

The Murcia City Council remembers that the arrival of the Three Wise Men will be this Friday morning. Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar will visit different entities, charity and care centers starting at 9 a.m. to arrive, around twelve noon, at the Plaza del Cardenal Belluga. After being received by the authorities, the Three Wise Men will settle in the Glorieta de España to receive the letters and listen to the wishes of the little ones.

250 roscones decorated by children



In addition to the two large Three Kings roscones, this Friday there will also be a children's gastronomic workshop on the traditional Christmas sweet for children between 6 and 12 years old, at the Great Christmas Tree in the Plaza Circular, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For this activity, the 'Murcia Emplea' Hospitality School is making 250 roscones de Reyes following the original traditional Murcian recipe. Thus, teachers and students of the specialties of Cooking, 'Restaurant-bar' and 'Catering' will help the minors who participate in the workshop to fill the roscones and decorate them according to their preferences (cream, vanilla, and chocolate), to that they can later take them home and try them with their family.