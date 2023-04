Parishioners lined up in a giant queue at the capital’s Church of the Intercession of the Most Holy Theotokos. The video from the event was published in Telegram– channel “Caution, Moscow”.

The footage, filmed in the south of the city, shows how more than a hundred people stood in a long line at the church to bless Easter cakes and eggs. A chain of people stretched from the auto technical center to the temple on Tambovskaya Street.