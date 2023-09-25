A three-meter python was found in a forest in the Moscow region

In the forest near Balashikha, a giant python was found in a wooden box. A family from the Moscow region came across a snake while picking mushrooms, the publication reports. “Climb”.

The box with a three-meter python inside was wrapped with tape. The family who discovered the snake called the firefighters. Emergency service workers took the reptile to their unit and then handed it over to veterinarians. It was possible to find out that the python was domestic and had been fed shortly before its discovery. It is assumed that the owner of the reptile wanted to get rid of it in this way.

Earlier in September, a Moscow resident discovered a small snake in the bathroom of her apartment. The reptile crawled into the washing machine drum while the door was closed. The homeowner called emergency services.

In April, a man from Broxburn, Scotland, discovered a snake in his toilet. The reptile crawled into the room when the owner of the apartment relieved himself. The Scot believes that ill-wishers released the snake into the house.