A giant monkey named King Nyani has appeared at Bella Abzug Park in New York. This gorilla statue was installed as part of a project to protect endangered species. Thus, the authors want to draw attention to this problem and raise funds to help animals, reports Secret NYC.

The statue is part of the Love the Last series. The bronze gorilla is almost 2.6 meters high and weighs over two tons. It is made in the shape of an animal lying on its side, whose arm is bent at the elbow. In a huge palm, you can sit down and take a picture. The statue will remain in the park until May 2021.

The authors of the project are Australian artists – married couple Gillie and Marc Schattner. They were inspired to create such a sculpture during their travels in Uganda. There, they watched the gorilla family for a long time. The image of his father served as the prototype for the sculpture. “Loving animals is the first step to saving them. Our mission is to enable city dwellers to connect through statues with endangered animals, ”Shattner said.

Gilly and Mark Shattner are known for their work all over the world. They usually create sculptures in the form of animals. Among them – the statue of rhinos “The Last Three” in Brooklyn and “Paparazzi Dog” in Newcastle. Some time ago, their work faced harsh criticism. American art critic Jerry Saltz called their statue of rhinoceros “a monstrous hack.”

