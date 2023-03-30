The woolly mammoth, a mammal from the elephant family, extinct some 4,000 years ago, has now been harnessed to produce a giant meatball. An Australian company has identified the DNA sequence of the pachyderm protein myoglobin. It is what gives color, flavor and texture to the meat, and they filled in the genetic gaps with fragments of the genome of the African elephant, the closest living relative. They then inserted the synthesized gene into a muscle-precursor sheep stem cell with the help of an electrical discharge. Cultivated in the laboratory, the cells multiplied until reaching about 400 grams. The result is not suitable for consumption, but those responsible intend to encourage responsible food production to alleviate environmental pollution.

Cultured meat is derived from animal cells, and the Australian company behind the meatball is a startup called Vow. Tim Noakesmith, his co-founder, says on his website that his goal is to “promote a new school of thought: that food as we know it need not be as we know it.” They chose the mammoth “because it is a symbol of what has been lost due to changes in climate throughout history.” And they argue that more large-scale research could reduce the environmental impact of raising farm animals. Although laboratory-grown meat is not new, this firm is investigating the possibilities of fifty species.

The work was carried out at the Institute of Bioengineering at the University of Queensland, in Australia, but the idea of ​​using the woolly mammoth comes from a Dutchman. His name is Bas Korsten, he is the creative director of the advertising agency Wunderman Thompson, and he assures that “this meat is genuine, and the one obtained from mammoth shows that the union of technology and creativity can change our future” Despite the size from the meatball, it is a type of protein that has not existed for thousands of years and it is unknown what type of allergies it could cause. It would have to go through rigorous security checks, and because of that, it won’t go on sale.

More information:

Nor is its production on an industrial scale foreseen for now. Presented Tuesday night at the Nemo science museum in Amsterdam, it will become part of the collection of another science museum: Rijksmuseum Boerhaave, opened in the Dutch city of Leiden, about 45 kilometers from the Dutch capital. According to its spokespersons, the piece will be treated for its conservation, “because we believe that it now includes resin, and we will exhibit it before including it in our collections.” They emphasize that the meatball is an experiment, “but it is not a joke.”

Vow founder Tim Noakesmith poses with the cultured meat meatball created from mammoth DNA. PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW (Reuters)

The first edible hamburger was presented in London in 2013 using bovine stem cells. Developed at the Dutch University of Maastricht by the team led by Mark Post, an expert in vascular physiology, it intended the same thing: to contribute to sustainable food production. In his case, for the piece of synthetic meat, precursor cells from the muscle of two cows were used. Cultured in plates to proliferate, it was possible to form centimeter-long strips of muscle tissue. Being cattle raised for consumption, the hamburger was cooked and tested by two food critics. They said that its flavor was intense and it was not very juicy.

In 2022, a report from the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations) pointed to the increase in demand for products of animal origin. “The increase in production for consumption can collide with sustainability, whether in terms of food safety, the environment or the welfare of the animals themselves,” according to the study. The new technologies “are a possible alternative to avoid large farms or slaughterhouses,” says the FAO. According to his data, Singapore is the first country that has authorized the consumption of laboratory-grown meat. Israel has, for its part, a factory capable of producing about 500 kilos a day.

