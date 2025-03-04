More and more Atlético is held in Julián Álvarez, in his scoring instinct, his imposing punch and his humility to work tirelessly, fighting each ball. The Argentine caused cold sweats in Real Madrid, in the emerging Asencio and in the unpredictable Rudiger. … The world champion did everything well, but not so much to bend Real Madrid in his garden, the Champions League.

Vinicius. Disappeared in the first half, active in the second, better against Nahuel than before Llorente.

Mbappé. No occasion, little participation, a dribble did not get and Atlético did not allow him to run.

Brahim. He started with doubts, lagoons in the pass, and amended. He looked for what he knows: dribbles, feints. Great goal.

Modric. He changed the game in leading mode, played with criteria, scored ground, controlled the game and did not fail a pass.

Rodrygo. He picked Galán in the first half, made a fabulous goal, asked for the ball and was the protagonist.

Valverde. Magnificent defensive work in the first act. He re -was three good occasions from Atlético.

Julián Álvarez. Colossal player, mix a fantastic goal with a constant job. The best of Atlético.

Griezmann. Without trust, too much passes back, without looking for depth. A bad game of French.

Of Paul. Mark the rhythm of Atlético, plays deep, defends. Of the best. It was diluted in the second half.

Javi Galán. Again problems defending a skillful and fast player. Inaccurate in attack.

Gallagher. It does not finish convincing, neither on the side or the center. Defend with brio and lacks technical.

Sorloth. He left in search of his goal in the last minutes, but did not have a chance. He fought firmly, but did not achieve anything.