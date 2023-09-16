A giant onion weighing about 9 kilograms was displayed at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show in northern England. The fruit, owned by Gareth Griffin and weighing 8.97 kilograms, was displayed in the flower exhibition at Newby Hall and Gardens near Ripon in North Yorkshire.

Huge cabbages, zucchinis and beets were among the vegetables participating in the Giant Vegetable Competition organized by the National English Honor Society at the Flower Show.

Chris Parish won a prize for his giant pumpkin, which weighed 102 kilograms. The Harrogate Flower Show is held twice a year in April and September.

The exhibition will be held from September 15 to 17 and is expected to be attended by up to 30,000 visitors.