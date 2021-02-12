In the Australian state of Tasmania, a mother found a giant crab spider in a children’s toy, which laid hundreds of eggs. The Sun newspaper reports about it.

Brooke Thorpe revealed that her two-year-old nephew brought her a toy truck while she was walking two pythons in the backyard and playing with her son. She examined the car and found a female giant crab spider inside, guarding a cocoon with hundreds of cubs.

Thorpe carried the truck with the female crawling inside to safety. “When she finishes, the son will get the toy back,” she said.

Arachnologist Robert Raven of the Queensland State Museum predicted that the female would stay with her eggs for another two to three weeks. The specialist warned that a giant crab spider with unborn babies should never be touched or moved, so as not to interfere with the appearance of offspring.

Earlier, a resident of the Australian city of Cairns, Queensland, shared a photo of a giant crab spider that has lived in his home for a year. The spider shot got tens of thousands of likes. Users could not believe the size of the arthropod and actively commented on the image.