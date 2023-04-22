The Richmond shelter posted on its Facebook page a picture of the cat, apparently being held by a woman with difficulty.

“Did you wake up today and say let’s adopt the biggest cat anyone has ever seen? If so, we have this cat for you,” the shelter wrote.

The foundation confirmed that the cat, “Patches”, is undergoing a special diet and exercise plan in order to reach a healthier weight, and is looking for a new owner who is willing to help him continue his plan.

about cat weights

• Veterinarians say the average domestic cat weighs about 4.5 kilograms.

• This number can vary depending on the cat’s breed.

• Decades ago, an Australian cat was recorded in the Guinness Book of Records as the heaviest cat in the world, weighing about 21.3 kilograms. It died in 1986 at the age of 10.

• Since then, Guinness has stopped setting similar records to discourage pet owners from overfeeding their animals.