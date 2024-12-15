It is difficult to say goodbye to a person like Isak Andic. A human being full of energy, someone who you knew that when you saw him again he would have a new project, an inspiring idea.

It became a undisputed reference of fashion and entrepreneurship, whose history is an extraordinary example of the entrepreneurial spirit. A true giant of Spanish business history. Founder of Mango, Andic transformed a small clothing store in Barcelona into a global textile empire with thousands of stores spread across five continents.

His vision revolutionized the fashion industry. He democratized it, bringing international trends closer to millions of people and placing Catalonia on the global map as an epicenter of creativity and quality. He always believed in Catalonia and its capacity, he made it his home and was a true accomplice and companion of Catalan businessmen.

Catalonia found in Isak Andic an exceptional ally. Their contribution was not only measured in terms of economic growth, but also in the international projection of our region. As president of Foment del Treball, I want to highlight his invaluable support for our entity, where he was a reference partner.

He always showed unwavering faith in the role of businessmen as the engine of society, and did not stop collaborating in initiatives that promoted the development and competitiveness of our companies. Without giving anything away, I do want to highlight all the loving messages of support that I received from him in my capacity as president of Foment del Treball. It was always there.

Andic embodied the noblest values ​​of entrepreneurship: courage, effort and an insatiable curiosity to innovate. His ability to identify opportunities, take risks and execute his ideas with determination made him a unique businessman, a benchmark. Not only did it create jobs and generate wealth; also set a new standard in the textile industry, combining design, quality and accessibility. A true pioneer who opened paths in international markets, exporting not only products, but also the brand of Catalonia as a cradle of innovation.

To know Isak was to be witness of his passion and dedication. In every conversation, he conveyed an infectious enthusiasm for his projects and an unwavering commitment to excellence. In his day-to-day life, he took care of every detail, convinced that success lay in the perfection of the small. His inspiring leadership style encouraged everyone who worked alongside him, promoting a culture of effort, improvement, and mutual trust.

Not only did it change the fashion industry, but it left a profound mark on our understanding of entrepreneurship. His legacy will be remembered as that of a visionary who demonstrated that dreams, when pursued with courage and effort, have no boundaries. Catalonia, Spain and the world have lost a giantbut we stay with your example. We will miss you.