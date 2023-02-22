Japan.- A giant ball appeared of metal on the beach Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan, has generated great concern among local authorities. The ball measures 1.5 meters in diameter and is orange due to the presence of rust on its exterior.

The discovery was made by a resident of the area, who alerted the authorities last Tuesday, February 21 at 8:45 a.m.

In response, the local police cordoned off the area and prohibited access to citizens within a 200-meter radius, since it was feared the object could be explosive.

The metal ball found in Japan measures 1.5 meters in diameter

The Japanese authorities have sent images and videos to specialists from the Armed Forces and the Coast Guard for analysis, and are looking for more specimens, because it was believed to be a sea mine.

The ball has two hooking points on opposite sides, which suggests that it could have arrived to the shore by sea or by airsuch as an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO).

Despite initial fears, authorities They were able to rule out the possibility of an explosion after scanning the ball with X-rays. which allowed the restrictions to be lifted around 4 in the afternoon.

Although origin unknown of the object, the local police asked the authorities to remove the beach ball.

The discovery of this giant metal ball has generated a series of questions among the population, since some citizens have related it to the Chinese spy balloons that were recently shot down by the United States.

There has also been speculation about the possibility that it is an alien objectwhich has generated great expectation on social networks.