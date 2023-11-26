Several blocks north of the Book Fair, in a little house with a small patio, a group of Latin American poets sit down to share enchiladas and conversation. They talk about literature, their travels – the past and those to come -, they remember old drunken nights – they speculate about those to come – and they exchange experiences about the ghosts they live with. That of Cristina Rivera Garza (Tamaulipas, 59 years old) is not scary or annoying. She is even affectionate. The last one who felt it was her father when he visited her at her house in Berlin, where she enjoys a creative scholarship: “He caressed her hair and her back, but very calmly, without being frightening.” . In October he set up the altar for her sister Liliana, murdered by her partner in the 90s, hoping that he would also feel invited to the party. “Since then he has been very calm,” he says with the same serenity as his new roommate. She doesn’t actually believe in ghosts, although she claims to live with one.

Followers of Cristina River Garza line up to sign her new book. Roberto Antillon

Rivera Garza has arrived at the house walking through the streets of a residential area away from the hustle and bustle of the literary precinct. EL PAÍS accompanies her during this walk and during the rest of the activities of a day that lacks hours to cover a marathon agenda. Walking, even while she talks about her work, means for her to disconnect from it, even though it is a verb that she only manages to put into practice with effort. “This morning I woke up thinking about the longest project I have, which is a novel that I call speculative nonfiction,” she tells the journalist a few hours before, while they have breakfast. She came down in a hurry because she had been reviewing the first chapters, and she is excited. “Sometimes I look at it and say, ayyybut today I saw it and thought: Ah, yes, there is something about it”. If he were not in the FIL, he surely would not have sat down and read until the afternoon. “I like to get up and write right away, without brushing my teeth or combing my hair, before entering the world. If it can be from bed, the better; drink green tea and write for three or four hours straight, sometimes more,” she recaps. That is when life allows it, and only at mealtime does he attend to “urgent things,” because what cannot be postponed can actually always wait a little longer.

The novel she is working on and about which she is so excited this Saturday is set in a not-too-distant future from which a small community looks at the world today. “Usually my move has been to invoke the past, to bring it up, and I think now I’m doing the opposite,” she explains. The writer flees from the dystopias that prevail in the creative landscape and rejects the idea that the future and apocalypse are the same thing: “Our idea of ​​the future has been co-opted. It is necessary to decolonize it.” But her story also flees from “rounded utopias.” Where she truly feels comfortable is in conflict, in the questions that open up in the face of a reality that is contradictory and challenging like her literature.

Cristina Rivera takes pictures with her readers in the hallways of the fil. Roberto Antillon

That narrative that little by little has been making its way into his head for years coexists with the multiple successes and trips that he continues to reap and undertake. Liliana’s invincible summer (Random House, 2021), perhaps the book that has given him the most love from his readers and without a doubt the one that most of the followers who are queuing up to get his autograph are holding this afternoon. The story about the feminicide of his sister gave new tools for the political conversation about sexist violence in Mexico and, now, little by little, it is also doing so in the United States and on the European continent. He has won a couple of awards in France and is a finalist for the National Book Award in the North American country, something that has made him especially happy. Although the culmination for her would be to introduce the term femicider (feminicide) in everyday English speech, which lacks a specific word for that phenomenon: “It has become a little activism of mine.” Fate has wanted, precisely, that this day with an intense agenda coincides with the International Day against Gender Violence.

After lunch with her poet friends, with whom she is already planning trips to Switzerland, Finland and Estonia for next February, Cristina Rivera Garza barely has time to take a shower and get back to the ring. She is still waiting for a press conference, the presentation of her latest book – a compilation of her poetic work, My name is a body that is not there (Lumen, 2023)― and book signing. “Do you remember that I told you that I was calm?” She rhetorically says to the journalist in the elevator of her hotel, before arriving at the first of the activities: “Well, I’m already getting nervous.” Each audience is new for her and, although it has been 24 years since she joined the FIL for the first time, she still considers it immense and unfathomable. Her stomach responds with a subtle but persistent tingling.

Cristina Rivera Garza on her way to the fair. Roberto Antillon

She likes the energy it gives off at the fair and all the possibilities of meeting friends and writers she loves or admires, a devotion that she herself awakens as she passes through the venue, where various readers eager to take a photo with her approach her. or share an experience. They are the same ones who will manage to hang the poster of full quota before its presentation. The public receives her as an accomplice and laughs with her in her interventions. “Wow, that’s one. wondertota gigantic,” the author will say to her interlocutors, the writers Jorge Esquinca and Isabel Zapata, on several occasions. Later, however, she will untangle the knot that seemed impossible at the beginning and she will do it as she always does: with a clear, lucid and close voice that generates the illusion that it is easy to descend to the bottom of things. .

She, in any case, likes to get muddy, go to the center of reality and appropriate it instead of trying to falsely annul a context that conditions everything. “That of the writer who is one by divine inspiration does not exist. He tells us about middle class men and big cities. If that were the case, a career like mine would be inexplicable. Writing is a job and it is a job that is done together. “Anyone can become a writer,” she encourages potential kamikazes who want to take up the task. If she had not achieved it herself, she would have liked to dedicate herself to furniture upholstery. “I love the idea of ​​restoring objects, that idea of ​​bringing back to life something that may have been discarded or that seems to have already fulfilled its function. You change its clothes and make it part of a house.” Neither the upholsterer nor the writer can avoid fighting against the oblivion of the past. “One is very repetitive,” she admits humorously.

Where he tries not to repeat himself is in his work. Rivera Garza dreams both awake and asleep – “great film productions sometimes have sequels” – and her creativity is conquering spaces in her dream and work life. The last territory successfully invaded is that of theater, the only genre that she had not explored until now. The Mexican composer Gabriela Ortiz has composed her latest ballet, Glitter Revolutionin its English version), directed by the Venezuelan Gustado Dudamel in Los Angeles, based on a text written by her that advances through six acts and various scenarios related to the feminist struggle. The author’s voice becomes childish and smiling when she exclaims: “She calls me a playwright!”, alluding to one of the positive literary criticisms that her work has received. “They’ve never called me that,” she enthuses.

Security elements talk with Cristina Rivera in the halls of the fair. Roberto Antillon

Today, that word or rather its sensation – enthusiasm – sneaks in at different times of the day and drives him forward. The writer does not lose power or vitality. And thank goodness, she still has dinner waiting for her and the next day she starts again, although this time it will no longer be with the publishing house but with the National School, of which she has been a part since summer. On the horizon she has to spend the next month at her parents’ house, in Toluca, and then return to Berlin, to finish her scholarship before returning to Houston, where she resides. What she would really like is to return home, but that word becomes diffuse when the roots extend to both sides of the border and even beyond the ocean. “I wanted Liliana to go many places,” she said on occasion during the day. At the moment she seems willing to accompany her.

