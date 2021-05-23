During the last years they have been able to see some strange images via google maps, as was the recent case of a building that did not correspond to reality. It is, however, neither the first nor the last. Now an image uploaded to a Reddit forum unveils a ‘ghost plane’ missing some parts, such as the right wing or the front of the aircraft.

But the most curious thing is that it is located in the place where there was the plane crash with the highest death toll in the United States: 273 people lost their lives on American Airlines Flight 191. On May 25, 1979 in Des Palines (Illinois) they died 258 passengers, 13 crew members and two people on the ground.

Accident after takeoff

It was specifically a domestic flight, whose destination was Los Angeles. But something went wrong after takeoff at O’Hare International Airport. The plane had a left engine failure and ended up detaching from the aircraft, which crashed just over a kilometer from the end of the runway. The subsequent accident investigation blamed the maintenance procedures inappropriate by American Airlines.

Now, the person in charge of uploading said image to Reddit called it a ‘ghost plane’, and also provided the link to the location at Google maps and to the Wikipedia page on the tragic accident. In the place of the same a monument with the name of the deceased that day, written on a bronze plate and the bricks of a wall.