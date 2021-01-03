During the construction at Muradnagar Crematorium Ghat in District Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, the linters fell due to heavy rains. Many people are reported to be buried under the debris. Many people are feared to be killed in this accident.Relief teams have reached the spot. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the accident. Yogi instructed the DM and SSP to run the rescue operation effectively.

Linter was being constructed

A severe accident took place in the industrial city of Uttar Pradesh and Ghaziabad adjacent to Delhi. The linters were being constructed at the crematorium ghat complex in Muradnagar.

A gruesome accident at the crematorium

During this time the linters fell due to rain. Many of the injured have been admitted to the hospital. Please tell that the people involved in this accident came to perform the last rites.