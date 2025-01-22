Sergio Aguilera, Manuel Cortés, Maica Benedicto, Miguel Frigenti and Álex Ghita were the five nominees during the week in GH Duo. In the program’s debate, the previous Sunday, it was Sergio who was saved from expulsion, although he did not know it until Tuesday.

The reason was that They revealed the name of bran in Japanese and they didn’t find out until Tuesday, when it was revealed to them Ion Aramendi. “Thank you very much!” said the farmer.

For their part, the other four nominees remained tense for a few more minutes. Alex Ghitaex-partner of Adara Molinerowas the first to know that was still nominatedbut sent a request: “May everyone who supports me, voted me to leaveplease”.

“I want to go“he said, not for the first time, live.”I don’t feel comfortable“, he lamented. “I have already seen what the experience is, I have lived it and I know what it is like,” he justified, repeating that he wanted to leave Guadalix.

However, the rest of the nominees wanted to hear their names from Aramendi’s mouth to maintain their permanence in the house. “The hearing has decided that must be saved from expulsion… Miguel Frigenti!“, he finally resolved.

The contestant He couldn’t believe it and was speechless.. “How strong!” he exclaimed while his two companions hugged him for the happiness of the news. “Thank you very much, I can’t believe it!” he repeated incessantly.