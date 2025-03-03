A getaway to Jaca: what to see and do

Located in the heart of the Aragonese Pyrenees, Jaca is a tourist destination of great historical, natural and cultural wealth. This city, which has witnessed numerous civilizations over the centuries, perfectly combines its medieval heritage with its privileged location, surrounded by mountainous landscapes that invite adventure.

Jaca is known for his environment and his emblematic monuments, his gastronomy and warmth of his people, which make each visit a unique experience. Whether for those who seek to explore their historical legacy, for lovers of outdoor activities or for those who wish to enjoy their relaxed environment, this small Aragonese city offers a wide range of options for all types of travelers.

From its Roman origins to its consolidation as an important cultural meeting point, Jaca has managed to preserve his identity, while adapting to the needs of modern times. With a population that lives at a more leisurely pace, this town invites you to be tranquility, letting yourself be captivated by its impressive architectural heritage, its traditional festivities and the unique beauty of the surrounding landscapes.

In the center of Jaca are historical buildings such as the Cathedral of San Pedro, which testifies to the religious importance of the city, or the citadel, a fort that represents the defensive essence of the town for centuries.





The proximity of the Pyrenees also gives Jaca an unbeatable offer for sports and nature lovers. The mountainous environment surrounding the city is ideal for those who seek to practice sports such as hiking, skiing or cycling. In addition, local gastronomy, with typical dishes of the region, is another of the great attractions that accompany a getaway to Jaca.

Historical and cultural heritage

Jaca’s heritage is one of its greatest attractions, a tangible testimony of its rich history. One of the first places that must be visited is the Cathedral of San Pedro, a masterpiece of the Aragonese Romanesque. Its imposing facade and its elegant interior are a reflection of the grandiosity of the medieval era.

This cathedral also houses a valuable altarpiece and a museum with various pieces of great historical value, which makes it one of the main points of interest for tourists who arrive in Jaca.





A few minutes walk from the cathedral is the Jaca citadel, a Renaissance fortification built to protect the city from possible invasions. This architectural set, which stands in a star -shaped, allows visitors to enter the military history of the city while enjoying surrounding views.

In addition to these monuments, Jaca has several museums that allow to deepen his past. The Diocesan Museum of Jaca, located in a building near the cathedral, offers a valuable collection of sacred art.

Nature and outdoor activities

Jaca’s geographical location, at the base of the Pyrenees, makes the city the perfect starting point for nature lovers and outdoor sports. During the winter, Jaca becomes a privileged place for ski enthusiasts, since it is at a short distance from some of the most important ski stations in Spain, such as Candanchú and Astún.

In summer, the city becomes a paradise for hikers, cyclists and mountain sports lovers. The surroundings of Jaca are full of routes that allow to explore the Pyrenean landscapes, either on foot, by mountain bike or horse.

The natural parks of the Pyrenees, such as the Natural Park of the Western Valleys, offer spectacular landscapes, with leafy forests, crystalline rivers and impressive summits that invite to be discovered.





In addition to mountain routes, Jaca offers a variety of adventure activities that include climbing or rafting, ideal for those who seek an extra dose of adrenaline. For those who prefer a more relaxed experience, the area also has routes for quiet walks, ideal to enjoy pure air and the beauty of the landscape.

Jaca is a complete destination that manages to combine the best of history, nature and traditions of the Pyrenees. Either touring its cobbled streets or enjoying outdoor activities, every corner of this city offers something special. An escape to Jaca is not only a trip to the Core of Aragon, but also an invitation to disconnect from the daily hustle and immerse yourself in a unique experience, where the past and the present shake hands in every corner.