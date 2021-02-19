In the land of famous dairy farmers and grills, the wines of Finca Don Atilio they became an unthinkable place among local production. Less than a decade ago, the least expected typical flavor settled among the residents of Cañuelas and immediately reached the taste buds of tourists.

The challenge of creating a vineyard in the province of Buenos Aires and achieving red and white varieties with an unexpected body and flavor was taken up by Horacio Spinazzola, as a worthy tribute to his father, a pioneer in the art of extracting the juice from the harvest of grapes in Empalme Lobos.

During his childhood, Spinazzola took note of the traditional method of transforming the chinche variety into a patero wine without too many pretensions. Years later, he proposed to apply that learning with his own hands, incorporated with childish eyes, to preserve the legacy with a more ambitious setting.

Guided visit to Finca Don Atilio, in the Cañuelas district.

He sensed that the prosperous soil of the family farm of 400 hectares spread out in the La Noria place, 7 kilometers from UribelarreaHe could give her satisfaction if she risked trying the results of syrah, tannat, sauvignon blanc, merlot, pinot noir, bonarda and Hamburg muscat plantations.

The success of this audacious bet runs through the story and is seen in every kind gesture of the host, throughout the guided tour of some of the 25 150-meter-long corridors overflowing with bunches. From the treetops of the park, the shrill melody of the parrots lowers and restless birds shoot out in flocks towards the vineyard.

Natural product

There are also a few heated foxes prowling in the intense February sun. But everything is under control: faced with the constant threat of hostile pecks, the homeowner was careful to cover the vines with a protective net.

A cluster of white grapes among the plantations of Finca Don Atilio, in the La Noria area.

To achieve a natural product, Spinazzola takes a prudent distance from additives and prefers to follow the same simple path traced by ancient civilizations 3,000 years ago. “Immediately after harvest, the grapes are ground, everything is fermented and the wine comes out”, is the rule that is strictly adhered to.

The Rural environment play in favor. Around, in the middle of parcels covered with grassland and bushes of dense trees, no relevant agricultural activity or danger of the “drift” caused by pesticide spraying is perceived.

Harvest time

Thus, without too many tricks, the agronomist turned viticulturist (“I’m not an oenologist” cuts himself short again and again) patiently waits until the end of February for the maturation of the sauvignon blanc, a key factor in finding the right point of a sparkling peasant “pet nat ”, sweet and with little alcohol. Nor does he lose sight of the evolution of red varieties.

The visit to Finca Don Atilio includes a guided tour, wine tasting and a bite of cold cuts and cheeses with empanadas.

Every time he immerses himself in the history of his family to review the epic conceived by his grandfather since 1906 -when he left his house in Ripacandida, in the Italian region of Basilicata, to settle at the top of the railroad of the Southern Railway-, Spinazzola it seems to withdraw from everything around it.

The toast he proposes leaves in the air the query of a woman enraptured by the Grenache and Cabernet Sauvignon tasting, which requires more information about the new Marcelan strain, imported from France by the producer.

The supposed neglect is just an interval out of the program, a moment of relaxation to which is added the pleasant taste of pinot noir, Creole empanadas and a convenient bite of cold cuts and cheeses.

The main house of Finca Don Atilio, built at the end of the 19th century 7 kilometers from Uribelarrea.

The populated fountains come from the hand of Marcela -Spinazzola’s wife-, Mercedes -his daughter-in-law- and her son Federico, other essential pieces of this family undertaking wherever you look at it.

The man with the prodigious memory decides to resume the didactic talk, peppered with references to the auspicious present and bits and pieces of that past through sheer effort that left seeds.

Horacio Spinazzola, in one of the 25 rows of vine plantations at Finca Don Atilio.

Mini guide

How to get. From Buenos Aires to La Noria there are 90 kilometers along Riccheri, Highway to Cañuelas and Route 205; At kilometer 82, turn left, cross Uribelarrea and continue for 7 kilometers.

Micro 88 Liniers Express Line from Plaza Once to Uribelarrea, $ 65.50; with SUBE, $ 29.50.

Roca de Constitución train to Uribelarrea or to La Noria with transfers in Ezeiza and Cañuelas, $ 26.50 one way; with SUBE, $ 15.

Combi from Buenos Aires City to Cañuelas, $ 500 one way; to the entrance to Uribelarrea, $ 800: Lobos Bus, from Bartolomé Miter 1760 (www.lobosbus.com.ar); Del Sur Bus, from Coronel Díaz between Arenales and av. Santa Fe (www.delsurbus.com.ar).

Remís Acuña for 3 passengers from Cañuelas to Finca Don Atilio, $ 600 (02226- 430-350).

The wine-making plant, in the middle of the vast park of Finca Don Atilio.

How much. Guided tour of the vineyard and the winery with a tasting of 3 wines, picada and empanadas with a drink, $ 1,500; from 4 to 12 years, 50%.

Where to find out. (02227) 15553422 / [email protected] / www.vinos-uribelarrea.com / Facebook: Vinos Uribelarrea.

Finca Don Atilio, in the Cañuelas district.

Rows of vines at Finca Don Atilio, in the La Noria area.