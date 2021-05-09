In his last activity before embarking on his European tour, Alberto Fernandez formally assumed the leadership of the Justicialista Party. In a long meeting and by zoom, the President was made official as head of the national PJ. His assumption had been staged in an act on March 22 at the Defensores de Belgrano field.

From Olivos he was accompanied by the Chief of Staff Santiago Cafiero, Minister of the Interior Eduardo “Wado ”by Pedro and the deputy and vice president of the party, Cristina Alvarez Rodriguez.

“If I didn’t have the Peronists behind me, everything would be more difficult “The president was sincere, who received numerous samples of support in the midst of the official interns. In addition, the rest of the party positions that had already been previously defined were elected unanimously.

Cafiero, alter ego of the President, will control the general secretary of the party. From Pedro, from The field, will remain with the political secretariat, while the former governor of Tierra del Fuego Rosana Bertone will be the secretary of administration.

The voting, which had already been agreed upon previously, was electronic. During the meeting it was agreed that the president of the party Council-Alberto Fernández- must agree with the president of the national Congress, the governor of Formosa Gildo Insfran, when will the next party meeting be? The expectation of several leaders is that, if the pandemic allows it, the meeting will be face-to-face. There is nostalgia for the Peronist liturgy.

Alberto Fernández during the institutional act in which he formally became the president of the PJ, in the company of Santiago Cafiero, Cristina Alvarez Rodríguez and Wado de Pedro.

Out of the agenda, it was agreed that the PJ governors will control the Political Action Commission. In the remaining districts, the representative will be the head of the local PJ. “We must guarantee the maximum debate and full federalism,” requested the President. The general secretary of the CGT Hector Daer He asked to include one or more leaders of the workers’ central in that commission.

Among the administrative resolutions that were taken, it was resolved that all the officials that make up the board of directors and are part of the Executive and Legislative Power contribute 5 thousand pesos of his salary. Until now the regulations established that they had to allocate 5 percent of the salary; a figure well above -in many cases- the new contribution. “The crisis is for everyone, a Peronist leader who spoke with Clarion.

Meanwhile, the former head of the PJ Jose Luis Gioja the Secretary of Relations with the Provinces and the Minister of Defense will lead Agustin Rossi will be responsible for communication. In addition, during the meeting it was determined that the current 28 secretariats will be joined by that of Peronist Studies and Tributes, which will be in charge of the deputy Eduardo Valdes, while the Secretariat for Women will soon be renamed as Women, Gender and Diversity, and will be in charge of the Buenos Aires deputy governor Veronica Magario. The Mayor of Hurlingham, the Albertist Juan Zabaleta, will be the controller of the party in Corrientes.

Alberto Fernández in a zoom on Friday with the women of the PJ, organized by Cristina Alvarez Rodríguez and Verónica Magario, among others.

Part of the new authorities had already been released in April with a zoom with the leaders of Chinese Communist Party, which invited Fernández to the celebrations of the centenary of the creation of the governing party of the Asian giant.

“For me it is an honor to be the president of the PJ. I admire this social movement that every time it came to power, it was able to reverse the chaos generated by others. Knowing that the Peronists are with me, I can do everything I try to do. We have a magnificent militancy that in adversity magnifies itself and becomes present when the crisis appears. This is not an Argentina for a few, we have to create a more just and egalitarian Argentina, “said the President.

Fernández completed 48 hours of zoom supporters. On Friday he had participated in the virtual meeting of the Evita Movement and also in an act with the women of the PJ. In both cases to celebrate the 102nd anniversary of the birth of Eva Perón. This Saturday, Fernández evoked Eva Duarte again. “He said that where there is a need there is a right. With his teachings and with the enormity of General Perón we must face this time of pandemic,” he said.