A 14-year-old teenager has died and her 13-year-old friend is in serious condition after being stabbed in the German town of Illerkirchberg when they were on their way to school. The suspect in the double assault, believed to be a 27-year-old asylum seeker of Eritrean origin, was arrested shortly thereafter at a refugee residence occupied primarily by Eritreans. The Police stressed that a knife was found in his possession, which was probably the one used in the crime. Eyewitnesses indicated that the suspect left the residence, went directly to the two girls and stabbed them without saying a word, before quickly returning to the refugee asylum.

“When the police came with special forces, they found three residents, all of them asylum seekers from Eritrea,” a spokesman for the security forces said. After locating the alleged weapon and proceeding to seize it, the agents arrested the three men. The suspect “is currently in a hospital under police custody,” the spokesman added. The Police also requested in a statement that “general suspicions against foreigners, refugees or asylum seekers are not disseminated, nor are these suspicions encouraged or supported.”

The two victims were transferred shortly after the attack to a nearby hospital, where the older one of them died shortly after. Her friend is in serious condition. The police spokesman did not want to give details about the events, arguing that “we still have to investigate its background in depth.” Some statements that were delayed until late in the afternoon, when the events took place at 7:30 in the morning in the middle of the street and a residential area of ​​the town near the city of Ulm, in the southern federal state of Baden-Württemberg.

Fast attack



Eyewitnesses report in various local media that the attack was very rapid and that one of the adolescents received a stab wound to the chest and the second to the stomach. While they waited for the arrival of the police and health workers, one of the victims was able to tell the witness that the attacker left her residence and without saying a word attacked her friend and then herself with a knife, and immediately afterwards ran back to the building that had just quit.

The mayor of Illerkirchberg, Markus Häussler, stressed that his neighbors are in shock. “It is something terrible,” said Häussler, who assured that the entire town will turn to help and support the families of the victims. The deceased teenager “is a German citizen of migratory origin,” said the Police, who are now trying to find out if the two young women and the attacker knew each other and what is the reason for the attack.