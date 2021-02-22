The sexual abuse scandal that hits German swimming added a new chapter on Monday. The Würzburg city prosecutor’s office officially launched an investigation against the former national open water coach Stefan lurz, who was denounced for coercing and harassing several underage swimmers for several years, according to the news portal Der sppiegel.

It was that same website that brought the case to light in a report that included testimonies from several athletes, who say they suffered “sexual assault, psychological manipulation and intimidation” by Lurz. Following the publication of the research, the German Swimming Federation (DSV) indefinitely suspended the 43-year-old coach, who resigned hours later, although he maintained his innocence.

This Monday, the prosecutor Thorsten seebach confirmed to Der spielgel that the process had been initiated for “possible incidents in the context of Lurz’s work as a coach.” And he clarified that “the accusations are new to us” and are in addition to those received about ten years ago by other athletes.

The German portal published at the end of last week an article with testimonies of five German swimmers who were victims of Lurz while training under his orders.

Stefan Lurz during a competition with his swimmers. The coach resigned on Friday, but maintained his innocence. Photo Axel Heimken / DPA

One of them said: “He touched my breasts and my crotch while he masturbated.” Another said that he received photos that showed a penis and nude images. Lurz also forced his pupils to take photos in bathing suits and in erotic poses.

The news portal also claims to have evidence of more cases in which it is alleged that the coach sexually harassed and even coerced his protégés and that he sent erotic messages to underage swimmers, which suggest that there were sexual contacts.

Lurz came out at first to defend himself against the accusations. “For more than ten years I have faced the same accusations over and over again and I continue to deny them. They are unfounded and do not become true even though they are constantly repeated,” he said.

After his resignation, he assured in a talk with the German newspaper Main Post that he resigned only “to avoid further damage to the image of the German Swimming Federation.”

Stefan and Thomas Lurz. The accused coach led his brother to win two Olympic medals. Photo Thomas Obermeier / Main Post

Lurz began working as an assistant coach for the German open water team in 2000 and in 2006 he took over as head coach of the team. He led his swimmers to win ten world championship titles, nine European championships, two Olympic medals and 18 world medals. The greatest success was achieved by his brother Thomas, bronze at the 2008 Beijing Games and silver in London 2012 in the 10-kilometer event.

However, the good results of his swimmers have been marred for years by the accusations against him. Already in 2010, the prosecution had investigated him on suspicion of rape and sexual abuse against one of his athletes. That case had been abandoned against a fine, after private mediation between the victim and the accused, according to From Spiegel.

In addition, there are records of another proceeding against the coach from 2009, which was filed by prescription.