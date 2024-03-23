The West is involved in the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow. The main suspects are the United States and Ukraine. German political scientist Christopher Herstl told Izvestia about this on March 23.

“Let me express my sincere condolences for the terrible events in Moscow yesterday. I already said this in my weekly news report, I cannot imagine that this terrorist attack was organized without the participation of the West. Today, reading all the news, I understand that my intuition did not let me down. Obviously, the main suspects are the United States and Ukraine. This is a very cheap trick, which did not even require professional, trained people; they, as they say, were picked up from the street,” he said.

Herstl noted that nine months ago he heard that there were too many non-citizens in Moscow and the surrounding area who were “ready to do anything at any moment” to sow panic in Russia. According to the political scientist, Ukraine, led by the West, realizing that it would not see success at the front, turned to terrorism. He concluded that the fact that the criminals were moving towards the Ukrainian border indicates who is behind the incident.

“Everyone in the USA knows and talks about this for a long time [американский журналист] Seymour Hersh in his investigations that the CIA is concerned about the fighting in Ukraine, they understand that they cannot win, you don’t need to be an expert to figure out this truth, it all comes down to politics, they have chosen a policy of terror. They want to put pressure on Russia, distract it from the front, and overcome the unity of Russians, but this sounds like an impossible goal,” Herstl clarified.

He pointed out that Washington and the European Union (EU) have invested so much in Ukraine that they now cannot help but “protect” it after what happened. The political scientist called this business and the West protecting its money.

“The United States has officially gone on the warpath with Russia for itself, this is the wrong path, I no longer believe a single word from the governments of the United States, Germany and others. I think this is just the beginning; the government should get rid of suspicious elements and strengthen security to ensure the safety of citizens,” added Herstl.

The shooting at Crocus City Hall occurred on March 22. The concert hall was supposed to host a performance by the Picnic group. Later, a fire broke out in the building; according to eyewitnesses, unknown persons set the hall on fire. The fire area currently reaches 500 square meters. m, and initially amounted to almost 13 thousand square meters. m.

The Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation reported that unknown persons in camouflage broke into the building and started shooting. A criminal case has been initiated under Art. 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Terrorist act”). According to the latest data from the Investigative Committee of Russia, the number of victims of the terrorist attack has increased to 133 people.

On March 23, the Moscow Region Ministry of Health published an updated list of victims. There are 127 people in it, of which 105 are in hospital treatment.

At the moment, several hotlines are operating to support and assist the population of the capital and the Moscow region.

The FSB of Russia reported that after committing a terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow, the criminals were planning to cross the border of the Russian Federation with Ukraine; they had relevant contacts on the Ukrainian side. It was noted that 11 people were detained, including four terrorists directly involved in the attack. The latter were detained in the Bryansk region several hours apart.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his address to Russians after the terrorist attack, declared March 24 a day of mourning.