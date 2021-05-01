A German Air Force plane took off from Cologne today, Saturday, with in-kind aid on board, intended for India, which suffers from a critical epidemic situation due to the Corona pandemic.

According to what was announced by the German Air Force, the plane headed towards the Indian capital New Delhi on a nine-hour flight, carrying 120 respirators.

A spokesman for the weapon said: The plane will have a specialized ambulance crew comprising 13 members who will prepare to operate an oxygen production unit. He explained that the team will stay in India for 14 days to train local Red Cross crews on that.