Today, Monday, the police in the German city of Halle searched several offices in the city administration because its mayor, Bernd Wiegand, received the vaccine early against the emerging corona virus.

The Public Prosecutor announced that the search came as part of a case against Vijand for “misappropriation of the custody” of the vaccine.

The prosecution explained that it is suspected that Vigand vaccinated himself, “ignoring the vaccination sequence that was organized by the Corona virus vaccination decree issued by the Federal Minister of Health.”

Germany has determined the vulnerable groups that are entitled to receive the vaccine in this first stage of the general vaccination campaign. These groups include the elderly, residents of elderly care countries, and people with chronic diseases for whom Covid-19 disease poses a great risk.

The number of confirmed cases of Corona virus in Germany reached 2.39 million by Monday morning, Frankfurt time, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

According to the data, the number of deaths related to the Corona epidemic in Germany has reached 67,946 cases.