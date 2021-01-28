Three decades after the death of a Ghanaian asylum seeker in the arson of a refugee shelter in the German state of Saarland, the German police have located a suspected neo-Nazi as a suspect in the crime, who has been charged by the Public Prosecutor’s Office Federal, responsible for the fight against terrorism, murder, 18 assassination attempts and arson resulting in death. Spiegel Online reveals that police officers proceeded on the morning of this Thursday to search in the town of Saarlouis of the house and the job of the suspect, apparently a known and active right-wing extremist in the region of 49 years of age .

Federal prosecutors consider the man responsible for the September 19, 1991 arson attack against a refugee residence in Saalouis-Fraulautern in which the 27-year-old Ghanaian Samuel Yeboah perished in the flames. Two other young asylum seekers were seriously injured jumping out of the building’s windows to escape the fire. The perpetrator entered the four-story building at dawn and started a fire under the wooden staircase that spread rapidly in all directions.

That night a total of 19 people slept in the old hotel “Weisses Rössl”. 16 of them, half on the ground floor, woke up on time and were able to escape the fire unscathed. Those who slept on the upper floors, however, were trapped by the fire on the stairs. Two Nigerian asylum seekers then 33 and 37 years old jumped out of the window and survived with severe burns and fractures. Samuel Yeobah did not have the same luck, he was caught in the flames and, after being rescued, he died shortly after being transferred to a hospital due to the serious burns suffered.

From the beginning, the investigators considered the events a crime of the extreme right with a racist background. After almost 30 years without progress in the investigation, a special police commission was formed last year that in recent months has managed to turn the case around, apparently related to other similar attacks committed in the border region with France at the beginning from the 90s of the last century. Spiegel Online highlights that the alleged perpetrator of the attack could then be covered up by someone responsible for the investigation and points out that the case has been reopened by agents who did not then participate in the search for culprits. An internal working group has also been set up in the police to find out the causes of the failure of the investigation 30 years ago.