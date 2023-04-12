The author of Bild Humin said that the Ukrainian military does not understand why they are fighting in Artemivsk

German journalist Jan Humin visited Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) and gave a forecast for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in his article for the publication Bild.

As Humin explained, only two remaining roads connect the almost surrounded city with the rest of the territory controlled by the Ukrainians. At the same time, in the city itself, the Russian military is moving forward street by street. “It seems that it is only a matter of time before they completely take Bakhmut,” the author said.

According to the journalist, many of the Ukrainian fighters “are wondering why they are fighting in Bakhmut,” he did not manage to meet “positive energy” among them in Artemivsk, and he described the mood of the Ukrainian military as “tense, focused and worried.”

“The Russians are slowly but surely winning the battle for Bakhmut,” Khumin concluded.

The battle for Artyomovsk has been going on for more than eight months – Ukrainian forces have been holding defenses in the city since August 2022. The Ukrainian authorities are going to continue the defense.