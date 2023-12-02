A German journalist addressed Lavrov in Russian. How did he react?

Lavrov did not repeat his words about the OSCE to the German journalist

Journalist for the German publication Deutsche Welle (recognized in Russia as a foreign agent media) addressed Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Russian during a press conference following a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers in North Macedonia.

It is known that during his speech the diplomat said that he was indifferent to the outcome of this summit.

A German journalist misinterpreted the words of the Russian minister

Addressing Lavrov, the reporter distorted his statements, saying that he allegedly did not believe in the bright future of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). In response, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry asked the girl to quote him correctly.

I know that in Germany it is customary for government members to tell journalists what they should write. We respect our journalists a little, we leave it to their imagination how they will present the results of the press conference See also Fire at the landfill in Crimea Sergey LavrovRussian Foreign Minister

“This is not true, no one tells us what to write,” the correspondent objected in Russian. It is clarified that before this she asked questions to the minister in English.

Lavrov spoke about the chances of preserving the OSCE

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry actually announced an increase in the chances that the OSCE will not survive.

According to the minister, the most important feeling regarding the future of the organization, which strengthened in him after the summit, is indifference. “The chances have increased, but not for preserving the OSCE (…) The organization has already turned itself into something that, for example, makes me indifferent to what will happen to it next,” he summed up at a press conference.

Photo: Press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry / RIA Novosti

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry has previously entered into harsh dialogues with journalists

In April, after the end of the first part of the UN Security Council meeting, Lavrov refused to answer the question whether the grain deal was dead. A Reuters journalist asked the minister about her condition. The diplomat stopped in front of the woman and in response praised her outfit. “Nice dress,” he remarked.

See also Video. Underage MMA tournament participant dies after being hit in the head Last January, the Russian Foreign Minister made fun of journalists who were covering his meeting with Swiss President Ignazio Cassis. Reporters and photographers did not have time to film the moment the politicians shook hands. Lavrov jokingly reproached media workers, which made the Swiss president laugh. “We’re not adjusting to you here! Your task here is to seize the moment. If it doesn’t work out, it means it didn’t work out,” Lavrov said. After this, Cassis and Lavrov shook hands again

In May 2021, Lavrov, during a press conference in Dushanbe, made a remark to a journalist from the local BBC bureau, who interrupted his speech. At first he observed what was happening, and then commented on the actions of the correspondent. “Is it the BBC that practices such manners?” he asked and then continued with the press conference.