Sarah Voss was praised this week after participating in the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships, which takes place in Basel, for wearing an outfit that covered her legs and arms. For the German Gymnastics Association, it is a protest against the sexualization of women in this sport.

When it was Sarah Voss’s turn to perform at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Basel, Switzerland, many were surprised to see the gymnast in a suit that covered almost her entire body.

Until now, gymnasts used to cover their legs during international competitions only for religious reasons. But Voss decided to do it with the support of the German Gymnastics Association (DTB).

The organization assured that its gymnasts who perform in Basel oppose “sexualization in gymnastics” and added that the issue is relevant to prevent sexual abuse in this sport.

In a post on her Instagram account, Voss said she was proud to have performed in that outfit: “As part of the German national team, we are also a role model for many younger athletes. We would like to show them how they can present themselves aesthetically with a different style of clothing and without feeling uncomfortable, ”wrote the athlete.

Show more skin vs. Feel comfortable and safe

In general, for gymnastics competitions, the standard outfit for female athletes is a leotard, although long, half-sleeved and sleeveless garments are also allowed.

On an interview with the German public television channel ZDF, Voss explained his decision to wear a suit that covered almost his entire body. “As a child, I didn’t see tight gym suits as a big problem. But when puberty started, when my period came, I started to feel more and more uncomfortable, “she said.

Voss also explained in the German media that all gymnasts tend to train in long pants and wonders why they cannot compete with similar outfits, to be more comfortable.

Although long suits with a jersey are allowed according to the rules of the International Gymnastics Federation, the German athlete and other of her teammates who also wore the same outfit this week had not dared to do so before. “At some point we, as a German team, asked ourselves: why not?” He said during the interview with ZDF.

Voss hopes that this step the German team has taken will inspire other athletes who are uncomfortable in their usual leotards. “No gymnast has ever let us understand that this is completely stupid. On the contrary, I received a lot of support on social media. Many gymnasts have written to tell me that they are happy about this step we have taken. I have shown that you can feel good and look very aesthetic, “he told the television network.

Voss concluded by inviting gymnasts who “feel uncomfortable in the usual costumes” to follow suit and wear long garments during competitions.

