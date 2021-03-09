It is expected that in a few days a new test of a vaccine against the coronavirus will begin in Argentina. It is one developed by the German laboratory CureVac, called CureVac-004. The preparation uses mRNA technology, the same technology used by Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The tests in volunteers They will be held in public and private hospitals in Buenos Aires, and in a medical center in Rosario and in another in the Federal Capital.

The Bayer laboratory will be in charge of the “Pharmacovigilance” of technology and, it is hoped, will participate in the process of production and distribution at scale of the vaccine once it is approved.

The study will be coordinated by the Ministry of Health of the province of Buenos Aires and the Hospital Evita Pueblo, in Berazategui; the Vicente López y Planes, by General Rodríguez; and Ramón Carrillo, from Tres de Febrero.

CureVac is the German laboratory that seeks the registration of at least 9 thousand volunteers to test its vaccine.

Currently, phase III safety and efficacy testing of the CureVac is underway at more than 35 thousand people in Germany, Holland, Belgium, Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Panama.

The CureVac laboratory has a long history of working with messenger RNA technology and its vaccine has already successfully passed through development phases I and II.

Curevac joins other biotechnology companies that developed their clinical trials in Argentina. This is the case of Pfizer, whose tests – with thousands of volunteers – were carried out at the Military Hospital of the CABA and were coordinated by the doctor Fernando Polack; and also that of Sinopharm, whose tests were carried out at the initiative of the Fundación Huiuda, with the supervision of Pedro Cahn.

The tests are double blind: volunteers and doctors do not know who gets the vaccine and who gets a placebo. Photo: AFP.

Laboratories seek to carry out this kind of studies in nations with a high viral circulation and with good installed technological capacities, while governments plan to negotiate, later, differential access to vaccines (a good quantity and a good price). With Pfizer, the agreement for the arrival of doses did not come to fruition, although with the Chinese state company it did: a few days ago a million doses arrived in the country and, in the short term, they could arrive three million more.

