As dystopian as it may sound, the desire to access a second life thanks to cryogenics It is not new, and although there is no success case in which a cryogenized person has been revived, this curious possibility is gaining followers. Proof of this is Tomorrow.Biothe first cryogenics laboratory in Europe, whose mission is freeze your patients after death to, in the future, bring them back to life, all for a cost of about 194,000 euros.

Behind this German start-up is Emil Kendziorraformer cancer researcher, who has reoriented his scientific career towards cryogenics. At the moment, it has been cryopreserved “three or four” people and five petsbut interest is increasing, since there are almost 700 more people signed up.

This method is not without reviews within the scientific community. Clive Coen, professor of neuroscience at King’s College London, indicates in a BBC report that currently there is no evidence that organisms with brain structures as complex as those of human beings can be successfully restored after having been cryopreserved, which is why he qualifies it as a concept “absurd”.

Despite the controversy, Kendziorra continues with his company, convinced that “at some point in the future, medical technology has advanced enough so that cancer [o] Whatever caused the patient’s death in the first place is curable, and the cryopreservation procedure itself can be reversed.” However, there are no guarantees that this is going to happen or that there is anything that will shorten your time on Earth for the second time.

To do this, once a patient has registered with Tomorrow.Bio and a doctor confirms that they are in the last days of their life, the company sends an ambulance to the location where they are. When declared legally dead, the patient is transferred to the Tomorrow.Bio ambulance, where cryonic procedure beginswhich consists of cooling the body to subzero temperatures and providing them with a cryoprotective liquid. “The aim is not to freeze the body, but cryopreserve it. Otherwise, there would be ice crystals everywhere and the tissue would be destroyed,” says Kendziorra. In the case of this German company, the bodies of its clients are stored in a non-profit foundation in Switzerland.

How long could a person be cryogenized? According to Kendziorra, “it doesn’t really matter,” he says. “As long as you maintain the temperature, you can maintain that state for practically indefinite periods of time“he adds.

For Kendziorra, resistance to cryonics is due to how strange the idea of ​​resurrecting someone from the dead seems, and he gives the example of organ transplants, something that “at first glance seems very strange”, but “it we do every day”, hence, although the idea sounds delusional, it does not know “no reason why it shouldn’t be possible in principle”.

Coen, for his part, describes cryonics as “a misguided faith in antifreeze and a lack of understanding of the nature of biology, physics and death.” According to him, when the heart stops beating, cells begin to break downwhich causes enormous damage. If a body is rewarmed from a cryopreserved state, “all the decomposition that was taking place during the early post-death phase will begin again.”

As Kendziorra explains, his start-up’s clients are 60 years old or younger, and they finance their fees through life insurance. Louise Harrison51 years old, is one of them. Speaking to the BBC, Harrison maintains that it was curiosity that pushed her to sign up for this project: “I was fascinated by the idea of ​​being able to come back to life in the future, it seemed to me a way to travel in time“.

However, his decision was not well received among his people. “People often say to me: ‘How horrible, everything and everyone you know will disappear‘. But that doesn’t discourage me: we lose people throughout life, but usually we find a reason to continue living,” he responds.

For Tomorrow.Bio, the next step is expand throughout the US this 2025, where they hope to gain ground, while they have set an ambitious goal: to be able to preserve the neural structure of memory, identity and personality within a year.