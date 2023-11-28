Home page politics

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. © Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP/dpa

Another group of hostages from the Gaza Strip have been released. There was also a German among them today.

Berlin/Gaza/Tel Aviv – A German is among the hostages released in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced this on Network X in the evening. “Anxious weeks have finally come to an end for other families,” wrote the Green politician, referring to the release of 12 more hostages. “I’m relieved for all of them,” continued Baerbock. “At the same time, each individual liberation is a reminder of how many the worst nightmare still continues.”

This brings the number of released hostages with German passports to eleven. In its terrorist attack on October 7th, Hamas kidnapped a total of around 240 people into the Gaza Strip, including around 20 people who also have German citizenship.

The Islamist Hamas handed over another group of hostages to the Red Cross in the evening as part of the ceasefire in the Gaza war. According to the Israeli army, there were ten Israelis and two foreigners.

Efforts to extend the ceasefire

It was the fifth group of hostages to be released since the ceasefire began on Friday. Television images showed many frail-looking older women among those released. There was also a girl with her dog, who had been kidnapped.

In return, Israel released another group of Palestinians from Israeli prisons.

The four-day ceasefire that began on Friday morning was extended by two days under the previously applicable conditions. This could last until Thursday morning. It was initially unknown whether it would be extended again afterwards. However, in the background there were efforts to expand. dpa