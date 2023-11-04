Police said that no one appeared to be injured, but the airport announced that take-offs and landings had stopped.

The police added that the incident occurred around eight o’clock in the evening local time, explaining that the person threw two burning bottles from the car after opening fire.

A police spokesman said that there was a child in the car, Reuters reported.

Police said separately on the X platform that they were conducting a major operation and presumed there was a hostage situation.