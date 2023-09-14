A Georgia judge determined this Thursday that former United States President Donald Trump (2017-2021) and 16 other defendants in the election manipulation case will not have to go to trial in October along with two other individuals who had requested a speedy trial.

The decision represents a setback for the Prosecutor’s Office, which wanted the 19 accused to be tried togetherin an attempt to demonstrate that they were all part of a conspiracy to manipulate the results of the 2020 elections in that state, in which Trump lost by a narrow margin to the Democrat and current president Joe Biden.

In a court document, Scott McAfee, one of the judges of the superior court of Fulton County (Georgia), determined that the speedy trial they had requested will take place on October 23 Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, two of the lawyers for Trump’s 2020 election campaign and accused of spreading false information about the election.

This is the mugshot taken of Donald Trump when he was impeached in Atlanta. See also 'I'm Back': Trump returns to Facebook and YouTube after 2-year suspension Photo: EFE/EPA/FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Trump and the 16 other defendants had asked to be tried separately from Chesebro and Powell, arguing that they could not be ready for a trial on October 23.

The magistrate agreed to these requests and argued that his decision is simply “procedural” and addresses logistical reasons to make the procedures more manageable.

Trump, who is running for the Republican Party nomination for the 2024 presidential election, pleaded not guilty on August 31 to the 13 charges against him in Georgia.

In addition to Georgia, he faces legal proceedings in New York for irregular payments he made during the 2016 campaign to silence porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump is the first former president in the history of the United States to be indicted and has already accumulated four criminal cases.

In addition to Georgia, he faces a judicial process in New York for the irregular payments he made during the 2016 campaign to silence porn actress Stormy Daniels for an “affair” they had in the past.

Likewise, he faces justice in Florida for having taken classified papers to his mansion in Mar-a-Lago when he left the White House. in January 2021 and, finally, he must respond in Washington to the 2021 assault on the Capitol, in which his supporters tried to interrupt the legislative process to certify Biden’s victory in 2020.

EFE