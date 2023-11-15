De Vecchi, Antonelli and Calloni and many other AC Milan fans were present at the funeral of the Rossoneri defender

Federico Bompieri

Lots of emotion and many former Milan teammates at the funeral of Aldo Bet, Rossoneri star stopper in the 1978-79 season, who died in Varese on Sunday 12 November after a long battle with an illness. Everyone loved him and his family remembered him as “A man from another time, a gentleman who took care of and defended his family as he did on the pitch. He faced his last match with courage and strength, as he always did” . Many of his friends, former colleagues and companions from those red and black years were present at the ceremony.

Former comrades — On the day of remembrance of the AC Milan stopper, who played for the Rossoneri for 7 seasons from 1974 to 1981 in which he won a Scudetto and an Italian Cup, many former teammates joined the Bet family in their grief. Present were Walter De Vecchi and Roberto Antonelli, teammates from the tenth scudetto year, Egidio Calloni, teammate in the Rossoneri in previous years, the Primavera coach Andrea Valdinoci, and his friend and opponent Ernestino Ramella, former Varese striker.

The Milan of the star — The Milan of the tenth scudetto, the one worth the star, was a team full of talent. Four World Cup finalists played there: Enrico Albertosi, European champion goalkeeper in 1968 and Mexico 1970 finalist; Fulvio Collovati, world champion in Spain 1982; a young Franco Baresi, winner of Spain 1982 and finalist of USA 1994; and obviously Gianni Rivera, European champion in '68, world vice champion in '70 and Ballon d'Or in 1969. And also two great coaches, Fabio Capello and Alberto Bigon, who won the scudetto with Napoli in 1990.