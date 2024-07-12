Hoyoverse has released an official trailer for Genshin Impact which presents the new characters which will appear starting from the version 5.0 of the game, which will take players to explore the new nation of Christmas in the next story arc.
For the occasion, the various English and Japanese voice actors who will give voice to these characters were also revealed. In order of appearance we can see:
- Mualani (Cassandra Lee Morris / Toyama Nao)
-
Kachina (Kristen McGuire / Kubo Yurika)
-
Kinich (John Patneaude / Sugiyama Noriaki)
-
Citlali (Skyeler Davenport / Tano Asami)
-
Xylon (Beth Curry / Fairouz Ai)
-
Chasca (Laruen Lover / Kaida Yuhko)
-
Mavuika (Katiana Sarkissian / Komatsu Mikako)
-
Ororon (Nathan Nokes / Kondo Takashi)
The Natlan region will arrive at the end of August
Of course, as per tradition, all of these characters will not be immediately available to players with the release of version 5.0, but rather will be released in stages from update to update. For example, many practically take for granted the arrival of Mavuika (the Archon of Natlan) in version 5.2, practically during the winter.
In the meantime, Genshin Impact version 4.8 will be released in a few days, which will essentially say goodbye to the Fontaine region and its characters with new quests and various summer-themed events, before the arrival of update 5.0, scheduled for August 28, which will add a whole new region to explore, with new game mechanics.
