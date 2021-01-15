The first time I really realized that I was a Uyghur was just three years ago when I saw the viral photo of rows of Turkish men in blue uniforms, sitting in a concentration camp in Hotan, Xinjiang, a so-called Uighur autonomous region in China. .

Looking at the hopeless faces, I their familiar features surprised. High cheekbones, round eyes, aquiline noses. My face was on his.

This photo forced me to accept an unsettling truth. Although I have lived in the US all my life, I was aware of China’s forced assimilation policies. I have always known that my maternal grandmother was half Uighur, but my family has always identified only as Chinese.

The reason why no one in my family speaks Uighur, nor does it celebrate Uyghur holidays, is that we are the fruitful result of China’s decades-long forced assimilation campaigns to create what one Chinese official described as a single race-state.

Since 1949, the Chinese Communist Party has launched policies that threaten Uighur culture and identity. There are financial incentives for inter-ethnic marriages between Uighurs and Han Chinese. There is laws prohibiting schools from teaching in Uyghur. And there is, well, racism.

Turkic minorities suffer from high unemployment rates in China, while signs reading “Uighurs should not apply” frequently appear at job fairs.

If a Uyghur family wants a chance to survive, it has to become Chinese. Hostile policies convinced my family that it was too risky to embrace our Central Asian background.

However, in recent years, identifying as Uighur has become a question of life and death. What started as a cultural genocide has turned into a literal one, as defined by the UN.

Between 2015 and 2018, sterilizations and forced abortions contributed to an 84 percent reduction in the rate of natural population growth in two of the largest Uighur prefectures, according to researcher Adrian Zenz, an expert on China’s ethnic policy.

And this decline was not marked enough for the Chinese state. The local government of one Uyghur region set a “family planning” goal of lower the birth rate to almost zero by 2020.

Meanwhile, millions of Uighurs languish in concentration camps. In some centers, Muslim detainees are forced to make products for US consumers: Covid-19 masks, baby pajamas, and human hair extensions.

The US government estimates that between one million and 3 million Uyghurs and other Turkic minorities are being held in camps in China. The Uighur population in Xinjiang is about 11 million people.

There is a high probability that at least some of my distant Uighur relatives, who were unable to fully assimilate, are currently in camps. Fearing that my relatives in Xinjiang would not live much longer, I started looking for my roots in 2019.

I asked my family if anyone knew our grandmother’s siblings and their descendants. But no one had visited Xinjiang except my mother and aunt, and neither of them had kept in touch with the relatives they met.

Looking for alternative ways to contact my family in Xinjiang, I consulted with a Uighur human rights group. But I found out that it was too late.

If you were unaware of their situations, it would only cause more harm by making contact now: communicating with a person from abroad is one of 48 violations that could send a Uighur to a concentration camp.

To my Uyghur family in Xinjiang, I am sorry I never met. I’m sorry I never tried to look for them when I had the chance. I am sorry that it took a total genocide for me to remember that I am a Uighur.

I tried to learn everything I could about the Uyghurs. But it wasn’t until I met other Uighurs that I really understood what it means to be a Uighur.

In 2018, a Uighur immigrant named Gairatjan Rozi opened Marco & Polo, a Uighur restaurant near my hometown of Hyattsville, Maryland.

I couldn’t believe my good luck. After living in Europe for 15 years, Rozi, 50, moved to the US in 2015 to seek better economic opportunities.

The first time I went to his restaurant it was with my mother. Seeing that we were partially Han Chinese, he was friendly but wary. He was not comfortable talking about the situation in China. So we limited the conversation to food (she makes exquisite hand-drawn laghman noodles).

Since then I have visited him whenever I could, to practice the Uighur language.

Little by little, Rozi let her guard down. I learned more about his past every time I saw him. He told me about life in China – that taxi drivers don’t pick up Uighur passengers and hotel owners refuse to register them as guests.

He once organized some Uighurs to petition the Chinese government to enforce anti-discrimination laws. This left him in prison for 10 months in 1994, long before China imposed draconian measures to detain the Uighurs en masse.

But in a sense, their experience was not that different from that of the Uighurs in the fields today.

In that Xinjiang prison, Rozi processed cotton without pay for more than 15 hours a day. When he got so tired he lost focus the machinery tore two of his nails.

Eventually, his fingers became so infected that his work rate slowed. It was then that the guards took him to see a doctor, who removed nail fragments from his swollen fingers without anesthesia.

Evoking these memories was painful for Rozi. It was becoming difficult for him to speak English. He used Chinese to finish his thoughts.

I was heartbroken. Even in Hyattsville, the Communist Party’s policy of forced assimilation he still held a tight grip on the Uyghurs.

As our cultural heritage disappears back home, each dish of laghman Rozi makes is a small act of resistance.

Amelia Pang is a journalist of Chinese and Uighur descent and the author of the forthcoming book “Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America’s Cheap Goods.” Send your comments to [email protected]

