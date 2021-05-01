The word genocide had not been coined when the Armenian genocide was committed. But it was this crime against humanity, which at the beginning of the 20th century ushered in an era of mass extermination, that led the Polish jurist Raphael Lemkin to search for a new term to define an atrocity that until then had no name: the determination to assassinate in its entirety an ethnic or religious group for the mere fact of existing.

It is not the only paradox surrounding the systematic and planned deportation and extermination of up to 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman Empire between 1915 and 1918. There is a seamless agreement among independent historians that it is genocide, however, it has only been recognized by 30 countries – the last was the United States last week through President Joe Biden; Spain has not done it yet. Turkey considers an offense, and even a crime within section 301 of the Penal Code, the use of that term and encompasses those killings within the First World War.

The keys to the Armenian genocide What is genocide? The difficulty of proving the nameless crime

“The Armenian genocide is an established fact among academics,” he explains from the United States. Taner Akçam, director of the Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Clark University, Massachusetts. Defined by The New York Times as “the Sherlock Holmes of the Armenian genocide”, he has dedicated his entire career to searching for and publishing evidence that shows that the murder of Armenians was not a disorganized and spontaneous pogrom, but a state policy of the so-called Young Turks, who took power in 1908 and remained until 1918, when after the First World War the Ottoman Empire was dissolved. In Ottoman history, violence against Armenians, and Christians in general, was cyclical (between 1894 and 1896 200,000 Armenians were massacred), but until then no one had set the goal of total extermination.

“Even between the establishment American, “continues Taner Akçam,” in Congress or in the Administration, there is no doubt that what happened to the Armenians can be described as genocide. The president was hesitant to use the term for political reasons. It was something very planned. And I can easily show that we have more documentary evidence of the Armenian genocide than of the Holocaust. We have a few authenticated telegrams that clearly show the genocidal intent of the Ottoman authorities. “

In books like A Shameful Act: The Armenian Genocide and the Question of Turkish Responsibility or Killing Orders: Talat Pasha’s Telegrams and the Armenian Genocide, Akçam reveals encrypted telegrams from the Young Turk Interior Minister, Talat Pasha, assassinated in 1921 by an Armenian militant, leaving no doubt about his intentions. For years, the Turkish government claimed that they were forgeries, but after a detective work, Akçam proved that they were authentic.

In one of them, in September 1915, at the beginning of the massacres, Talat Pasha ordered: “The Government has decided to completely eliminate all Armenians living in Turkey. (…) Without paying attention to whether they are women, children or the sick. No matter how tragic these methods of extermination may seem, they must end their existence, without listening to our conscience. ” Although the originals were destroyed, Akçam found photographs of those telegrams in New York in 2015.

There is evidence that indicates that the Nazis, before the Holocaust, during which six million people were killed, took note of what happened in Turkey for their project to exterminate European Jews. “On August 22, 1939, Hitler gave a speech to his generals about the upcoming war with Poland,” explains American historian Benjamin Carter Hett, author of The death of democracy on Hitler’s coming to power. “There are three different transcripts of what he said. One of the transcripts, the least reliable, quotes him as saying ‘Who, after all, is talking today about the annihilation of the Armenians?’ The other two transcripts do not contain this quote ”. The fact that this transcript circulated after information from The New York Times In 1945 he shows that, since the 1940s, a relationship has been established between the massacres of Armenians and Jews.

“He undoubtedly had a lot of influence on Lemkin as a model of study and he tells about it in his autobiography,” explains magistrate José Ricardo de Prada, one of the greatest Spanish experts in international justice and who participated in the court of appeal of the sentence against the genocide Serbian Radovan Karadzic. “It was probably part of what he wanted to encompass his concept, what happened is that this concept was not transferred, at least completely, to the definition contained in the Genocide Convention and which has later become the criminal definition of genocide in the statutes of international tribunals and in the penal codes of most states. This definition is much more limited ”.

Armenian refugees fleeing the massacres in 1915. Photo 12 / Universal Images Group via Getty

Samantha Power, who was an ambassador to the United Nations under President Barack Obama, won the 2002 Pulitzer Prize with A Problem from Hell. America in the Age of Genocide. There he recounts how Lemkin, as a student in the city of Lviv (then Poland, now Ukraine), had a discussion with a professor who justified the killings of Armenians by arguing that after all a government had the right to do whatever it wanted with its citizens, even murdering them “like a farmer who kills his own chickens.” Out of the outrage that this discussion provoked in him arose the idea that there had to be laws, over and above the States, that would punish these crimes. The British jurist Philippe Sands relates in his book East-West Street, on the birth of the concepts of genocide and crimes against humanity, which Lemkin pointed out: “A nation was murdered and the guilty were set free.”

“In the Armenian genocide there was no person like Hitler,” says Taner Akçam, asked about the differences between the two crimes against humanity. “The genocide was a decision of a political party, the Committee on Union and Progress, implemented by a political party. This is one of the main differences between the Holocaust and the Armenian genocide. The other is that the Young Turks did not have a racist ideology that we can compare to that of the Nazis. They were nationalists, no doubt, but they made the genocidal decision because they considered the mere existence of the Armenians to be a threat to the Empire and they thought they could eliminate this threat by murdering all Armenians. ” The pretext used by the Young Turks to launch the massacres was that the Armenians were going to align themselves with the Russians in the First World War.

The genocide was a mixture of mass deportations to the deserts of Syria, which was then part of the Ottoman Empire, and mass murder, in the most brutal forms. The ethnic cleansing was total. “Town after town, city after city, were emptied of their Armenian population,” writes the Armenian-American narrator. Peter balakian in his exciting book The luck of the black dog, that will publish the Berg Institute of Human Rights in July. Balakian mixes the memories of his family – survivors of the genocide – with the historical account of the persecutions and also narrates another consequence of the massacres: the Armenian diaspora.

Neither the Holocaust nor the Armenian genocide succeeded in fulfilling its ultimate goal, wiping Jews and Armenians off the face of the earth. However, they did manage to destroy ancient cultures, that of the Jews of Eastern Europe and that of the Armenians of Anatolia. Both Auschwitz and Deir ez-Zor, the camp in the Syrian desert where tens of thousands of Armenians were starved to death, the abandoned Hebrew cemeteries and the forgotten synagogues of Poland or the ruins of Ani, the medieval Armenian capital, razed in 1921 by the authorities of the nascent Turkey, they remember the absences left behind by the horror of the 20th century, the silence of the victims and the mistake of forgetting.