Pedro León, along with his teammates on the bench, before the start of the first half.

JOSE OTON San Pedro del Pinatar Sunday, August 7, 2022, 9:29 p.m.



The first part between Real Murcia and Mar Menor had more tension than football. In fact, neither of the two teams created scoring chances and yet both teams were forceful and tough without the ball. In fact, the last minutes of the first act were marked by untimely tackles, especially one by Josema on Zeidane which, paradoxically, ended with the Mar Menor defender injured.

Santi Jara and Javi Rueda were the best of Mario Simón’s team, or at least the ones who tried the hardest at the start, while Pipo and Perales in Alburquerque’s team came dangerously close to Gallego’s goal. In any case, the Mar Menor demonstrated its ability to defend against a Murcia without ideas and without verticality that crashed again and again against the team from San Javier, well armed behind and at the same time not giving up anything.

In the second half the forces remained even, despite the entry into Murcia of footballers such as Pedro León, Ganet and Loren Burón, among others. Alburquerque also moved his bench and continued to stand up to the granas. In fact, the exgrana Álvaro Moreno headed high before Pedro León, from the edge of the field, shot near the right post of the azulona goal.

Royal Murcia Gallego, Javi Rueda, Manu Pedreño, Iñigo Piña, Alberto López, Armando, Julio Gracia, Santi Jara, Inoussa, Dani Vega and Arnau Ortiz. Alberto González, Jaime, Pedro León, Ganet, Loren, Ale Galindo, Carrasco, Boris, Héctor, Fran García and Javi López also played. 0

Minor Sea Yelco Ramos, Bertomeu, Jorge García, Josema, Morros, Sergio León, Cifu, Antonio García, Pipo, Kleandro and Perales. Álvaro Moreno, Ballesta, Borona, Javi Soto, Roggny, Velasco, Mourelo, Quim Araujo, Betan, Rodri, Serrano and Pablo Pérez also played. Goals:

1-0, min. 86, Pedro Leon.

Incidents:

The best thing about the game was the quality samples from the Muleño, who was responsible for serving several balls to his teammates that narrowly missed the mark.

Until there was a foul caused by Loren Burón twenty-five meters from Rodri’s goal that Pedro León himself placed in the right squad of the Marmenor goal. A goal that was worth attending the fourth pre-season friendly of an effective Murcia that, even so, needed a great save by Gallego in the final stretch to achieve another victory in a pre-season of notable high.

Álex Soler, on the agenda



Murcia is close to incorporating a new midfielder. In addition to Aguza, a medical center who comes from Sabadell, the club is interested in Álex Soler, a U-23 pivot who belongs to Girona. In addition, he could get another ‘9’.