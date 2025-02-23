Sometimes, even more times than less, Madrid gives the feeling that the league is what happens between one match and another of the Champions, but if he does not want to get off the fight he has no choice but to add three in … Three, which was what I had not done in the last three games. Before Girona, Madrid returned to resume the path of triumph thanks to a goal of Modric. Surely, one of the best of his long career, and on the way to the forty tacos. Old chicken makes good broth.

The sweet hangover of having thrown into the City of Europe, for the third time in the last four years, took advantage of Ancelotti to continue adding soldiers to the battles that are yet to come. Alaba, 434 days later, he started again and was at a good level. It was not since that fateful December 17, 2023 in which his left knee made crack. Rudiger, Asencio and, now, praise. It already has Ancelotti plants. And without going to the winter market. Let’s see who coughs Florentino.

Rudiger, Ceballos and Valverde rested. Well, and Bellingham, sanctioned. Punishment that made him see the game in a private box, avoiding the photo of English next to the slogan that has promoted the Federation for this day, “respects the referee and respects football.” The Bernabéu sat down to Horn burned and whistled the image of his players, along with those of Girona, giving prominence to the message.

Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Asencio, Alaba (Camavinga, m. 73), Mendy; Tchouaméni, Modric (Rüdiger, m. 85), Brahim (Ceballos, m. 73); Rodrygo, Vinicius (Endrick, m. 90) and Mbappé.

Gazzaniga; Arnau Martínez, David López, Krejci, Blind, Miguel Gutiérrez (Miovski, m. 75); Romeu (Solís, m. 66), Van de Beek (Arthur, m. 56), Iván Martín (Asprilla, m. 66), Tsygankov and Danjuma (Bryan Gil, m. 66).

1-0, m. 41: Modric. 2-0, m. 83: Vinícius.

Cuadra Fernández (Balearic College). Yellow card to Krejcí and Solís:

It was a first half from more than Madrid. He started moving the ball with speed and originating some against as dangerous as poorly finished, but ended up obfuscated and without ideas before the good defense of a Girona that scared Madrid on a couple of occasions. First Arnau, in a Chut center that forced Courtois to make a stop similar to Mané’s in Paris in the Champions League final 2022. And then Van de Beek, who also ran into the Belgian. Hard fist to the right of the Dutch.

In Madrid, Vini and Rodrygo were trying on the left wing, but their plays end up without auction. On the right, it was Brahim who tried, with a good individual action that Gazzaniga replied.

It was in 41, with some fans already leaving for not waiting for the tails of the bathrooms, nor that of the soft drinks, when Madrid found the success that put the game downhill. Corner thrown by Rodrygo, David López’s clearing beyond the crescent of the area, where Modric was, oriented with the chest of the Croatian and Zambombazo from inside out, impossible for Gazzaniga. The most difficult thing was done. 1-0.

From the locker room came Madrid with the same desire to play as on a Monday in August at three in the afternoon, but with such a short distance, the risk of the draw was higher than the competitive tension of the game showed. Ancelotti would be the test.

Lucas tried in 52, in a shot from outside the area that touched the right post of Gazzaniga. Vinicius also, who stuck a string of the Catalan goal and also touched the second in another traced action, from band to the central lane, finished with a shot above the wood. In this second sinned a little pacifier, with Mbappé and Rodrygo in auction zone. The Frenchman reproached him with his eyes.

When the Brazilian decided to be generous, his combination with Goes and Kylian was finished by the Frenchman with an attempt of Vaseline that stayed in that, in an attempt. It was missing what was happening when the play made it Mbappé and auctioned Vini. So yes, bingo.

In 83, the Madrid party closed. The Brazilian was ready, by enduring the pass at the origin of the play, by the anti -regulation position of Mbappé. Already enabled, the Frenchman received and I hope the Vinicius movement to give him assistance at the right time. Vini, with the apron, and a slight touch in armor, lowered the curtain. 2-0.

Ancelotti celebrated as if the goal was worth a classification for a final. Normal. Another trigger in the League would have annulled the Champions effect to eliminate the City. There is no margin of error and, if you can’t play well, what is there is to win. Three points and everything remains the same.