Diama Ndiaye’s tummy no longer hurts. Neither does she have that constant income that took her away from school for weeks, nor has she ever suffered those terrible crises of pain that were only mitigated with a cocktail of morphics. She has been cured of sickle cell disease with which she was born, a serious hereditary blood disease that can cause severe pain, mobility problems and a high risk of infections. “I’m recovered,” the 11-year-old girl murmurs shyly in the living room of her house in Terrassa (Barcelona). Jumping around her, oblivious to everything, flits her sister Sokhna, three years old: she doesn’t know it, but she has saved Diama’s life.

Sickle cell disease (also called sickle cell anemia) was a sentence of constant pain and premature death: life expectancy with this disease is around 30 or 40 years. The only cure, the doctors explained to the family, was a bone marrow transplant from a matched donor, ideally a sibling, but Diama did not have one. The parents, who wanted to have more children, but were afraid of running into this hereditary disease again —both are carriers of the abnormal gene—, entered a preimplantation genetic diagnosis program at the Sant Pau Hospital in Barcelona: that is, a fertilization process in vitro with genetic selection of an embryo not affected by the disease and which, in this case, was also immunologically compatible with Diama. The idea was that the baby would be born free of the disease and, furthermore, that blood samples could be taken from the umbilical cord and marrow to transplant them into the eldest daughter and cure her. And it was achieved. With Sokhna. It is the first time in Spain that a selection process for a compatible embryo and the subsequent bone marrow transplantation is carried out to cure sickle cell disease.

Until recently, Diama had only known a life of constant pain. She was born with the disease, but it took time to find out because her parents were unaware that they carried the gene that causes sickle cell disease. “She was born small, with low weight, she was in pain, she cried a lot and she had a lot of income,” recalls her mother, Oulimata Ndiaye, 33. Her discomfort was always with her and her quality of life worsened from time to time: with the constant comings and goings to the hospital, she missed entire weeks of class; and at school, she couldn’t go out into the yard in winter because the cold caused unbearable pain in her bones.

Diama’s red blood cells were neither round nor oval. They looked more like a sickle or a crescent. The hemoglobin, which is the protein that carries oxygen in the blood, was abnormal and caused the red blood cells to become misshapen and lose flexibility. Under these circumstances, red blood cells have difficulty passing through the smallest blood vessels and can obstruct blood flow, causing damage to tissues that are poorly supplied with oxygen. “These occlusive pictures translate into a lot of pain and require hospital admission and treatment with opioids, even. [En esta enfermedad] they occur repeatedly”, explains Ana Polo, director of the Reproductive Medicine service of the Puigvert-Sant Pau Foundation.

These occlusive crises usually occur anywhere in the body, but it is especially common in the bones —until they are destroyed and require a prosthesis, for example. In her case, Diama suffered many “mesenteric vaso-occlusive crises”, points out Isabel Badell, director of the Hematopoietic Transplant Unit of the Sant Pau Pediatrics service. This means that the blood obstructions occurred in the layer of fat through which the blood vessels that nourish the intestine circulate. That’s why his stomach hurt so much. “There is an area where the blood does not reach well, it becomes necrotic and can cause a mesenteric infarction. When they enter, you have to overhydrate them and then give painkillers to varying degrees, until you reach the morphic ones,” explains Badell.

“Would you like to have another child?”

There is little therapeutic arsenal against this sickle cell anemia: some support medication, transfusions and blood exchanges on demand, hospital admission with hydration and pain relievers. And a little more. The only curative treatment is a bone marrow or cord blood transplant, admits Badell, who took over Diama’s case. “The first best option [de donante] It’s always the brother because it has a 90% success rate. Then, a non-family donor would come, but success drops to 70% and there is a higher risk of rejection and graft-versus-recipient disease ”, he explains.

The family, originally from Senegal, arrived in Catalonia in 2015, after living in Navarra for four years. It was their pediatrician at the health center in Terrassa who referred them to Sant Pau, recalls Badell: “In this case there were no siblings, the parents were not compatible and a donor had to be found. So the first thing you ask them is if they would like to have more children and, if so, if they would like them to be compatible with Diama for the transplant. And they said yes. The mother, who is very enthusiastic and energetic, said: ‘Ya, ya, ya!’”, laughs the pediatrician. But the process was long.

Preimplantation genetic diagnosis can only be done in accredited reference centers. And everything is looked at with a magnifying glass. Especially if therapeutic purposes are also sought for third parties. In this situation, authorization from the National Commission for Assisted Human Reproduction is required, which assesses each case individually. Not everything is worth it, Polo remarks: “This is not about a baby medication. The first thing that parents are asked is if they would like to have another child and, from here, if they say yes, that is when you are going to propose to value all this. But it is not about creating a child that they do not want to be the savior of the brother ”. Badell agrees: “I would never raise this, for example, with parents who are separated. Separated parents have already proposed it to me, but no. An object son, no”, sharp censorship.

Free from disease and “happy”

The process is by no means a bed of roses. Rather, “an obstacle course”, agrees Polo. And quite long: on the first visit, in 2015, Diama was about five years old and the transplant was finally done in April, seven years later.

Before starting the preimplantation genetic diagnosis, a study is carried out on the couple to confirm that the woman has good ovarian reserve and the man has normal seminal values. “Also her age and weight are important so that the quantity and quality of the eggs we have is good,” adds Polo. Oulimata was 26 years old and had good ovarian reserve, so the prognosis was favorable. But the fertilization process in vitro, even so, it is usually complicated because not all the ovules that are obtained with the hormonal stimulation treatment come to fruition. Many stay by the wayside. “Some will not be mature and, of those that are, when we add the sperm to them, between 60% and 80% will fertilize us. From there, they will develop until day five of embryonic development and we will lose some in that time as well. We will biopsy embryos that are five days old to extract cells and analyze them genetically: we want them not to have sickle cell disease, that they are compatible with leukocyte histocompatibility antigens [para hacer el trasplante a Diama] and that they do not have any other alteration that makes the embryo incompatible with life”, says Polo.

The probability of finding a healthy embryo, without the disease and compatible with Diama, was 18%. In fact, despite the favorable prognosis for Oulimata, and after obtaining the endorsement of the National Commission for Assisted Human Reproduction, three cycles of hormonal stimulation were necessary to find a healthy and compatible embryo —there were three others that were not carriers of the disease , but not compatible with Diama either.

The selected embryo was implanted in Oulimata in 2018 and in September 2019 the rambunctious Sokhna was born. But her cord blood was insufficient for the transplant and we had to wait for the little girl to grow up to be able to do a bone marrow extraction. Finally, in April 2022, the beginning of the end for Diama’s sickle cell disease came: after 11 years with the disease, the girl underwent a prior course of chemotherapy to remove her bone marrow to prevent rejection. And then she finally had the transplant.

The eldest daughter is free of the disease. And “happy”, she muses herself. For Oulimata, this process has been a double gift: “We had been waiting for eight years to get pregnant and Sokhna arrived, and it turns out that she could also cure her sister. We are very happy, ”she celebrates. Now, in addition, they are a large family: as the couple wanted to have more children, Oulimata implanted in 2021 two of the healthy embryos (although incompatible with Diama) that had been frozen preventively during the fertilization process in vitro and in July Mouhamed and Aisha were born.

