A government Genesis car was involved in an accident in the center of Moscow

In the center of Moscow, at the intersection of Mokhovaya and Vozdvizhenka streets, a government Genesis car was spotted in an accident. Posted a video of the damaged car Telegram– channel “Caution, Moscow”.

The footage shows a parked black Genesis with lights flashing and a dented front door. There is a police car nearby. The recording also captured a man in a black hat near the open trunk of a government car.

According to an eyewitness, the driver of the Genesis did not appear to be injured, but the airbag deployed, which may indicate a strong impact.

According to the channel, in 2011, a BMW car with the same license plates, which was registered as the representative of the Russian President in the State Duma, Harry Minkh, collided with an Opel Astra on Rublevo-Uspenskoye Highway. As a result, the woman from the second foreign car was injured. The politician's driver could not be saved.

Earlier, an Aurus Senat car was involved in an accident on Leninsky Prospekt in Moscow. After the accident, the driver of the car took off the license plates and took the BMW car for the passenger.