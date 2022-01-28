The CEO of Tesla sent his offer to Jack Sweeney, the creator of the ElonJet account, which tracks Elon Musk’s air movements, via a message from Twitter, according to the British newspaper, The Independent.

In his message, Musk said that the account represented a “security risk”, describing it as “a shooting by a crazy person.”

The British newspaper quoted Sweeney as telling the media that he only earns $20 a month from the account he created on Twitter, but he received an offer from Musk, who started it with 5,000 and then raised the amount to $50,000.

Sweeney responded to Musk’s offer with a message on Twitter: “He would support me in college like that, and I might get a Tesla Model 3.”

Sweeney did not receive any response from Musk, knowing that his account did not cause any accidents that might endanger the billionaire’s life.

Sweeney relies on artificial intelligence to analyze data issued by the Federal Aviation Administration, to tweet every landing or takeoff, and he has previously created similar accounts to track Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos’ planes.

Although Musk’s plane is on a tracking ban list, which removes identifying information, a robotic AI can use the plane’s altitude and the time it takes to receive data to calculate when it flies or descends.