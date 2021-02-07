Playing at home for the first time in history, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to snatch the football crown from the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl LV, in a generational clash between the legendary Tom Brady and his possible successor Patrick Mahomes.

The 55th edition of the Super Bowl, the great sporting spectacle in the United States, will put an end to a campaign in which the NFL managed to overcome the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic -the postponed games and player infections did not adulterate the competition- and offers a battle between quarterbacks that can mark an era.

Resisting withdrawal, Tom Brady starred in a new feat qualifying for his 10th Super Bowl in his debut season with the Buccaneers, a franchise that only owns one title (2002) and had not even been in the playoffs for thirteen years. Facing Brady and his, for now, six NFL titles (all with the New England Patriots) will be Patrick Mahomes, a quarterback with a prodigious talent who many believe can reach the level of his rival.

The significance of the duel between Brady and Mahomes, who has already won a Super Bowl and at 25 is the youngest to play a second, has generated comparisons that go beyond American football. “This is literally going to be like LeBron (James) and (Michael) Jordan playing the NBA Finals,” said Tony Romo, a former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and now a star television commentator.

Living history



Win or lose, Brady will write a piece of NFL history on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. At 43 years and 188 days old it will be the oldest player to play a Super Bowl, an astonishing milestone in this fiercely physically demanding sport in which the average duration of a career is 3.3 years. “It has been an incredible effort throughout my life, on and off the field,” Brady said this week. “I have tried to play to the maximum every week, and I am still trying.”

Few expected a new appearance from Brady in the Super Bowl when, almost a year ago, it closed two decades of dynasty with the Patriots next to coach Bill Belichick to move to Florida with his wife, Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen, and their children. Brady immediately got to work with his new teammates, bypassing NFL training restrictions, and convinced tight end Rob Gronkowski, his great Patriots partner, to come out of retirement and join him on the adventure.

The ‘Bucs’ concluded the regular phase in second place in the South Division of the National Conference, but in the ‘playoffs’ they surprised by winning their three road ties and reaching the Super Bowl scheduled to be played in Tampa, so that they will be the first team in history to play the final in their own stadium. His coach, Bruce Arians, could also become the 68-year-old veteran to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy on Sunday.

To do this, his defense, one of the best in the league, will have to neutralize the spectacular Chiefs offense, who averaged 29.6 points in the regular season led by Mahomes alongside the speedy Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill. Mahomes “has the ability to focus on the most important moments and fulfill his team,” Brady acknowledged. “That is probably the mark of any great athlete: to succeed at the decisive moment.”

The Chiefs start as favorites to win their third ring but will have to overcome the impact of Thursday’s car accident in which Britt Reid, son and assistant coach Andy Reid, was involved. According to local media, Britt Reid admitted to having consumed alcoholic beverages before crashing his truck into two cars parked on a highway, in an incident in which a five-year-old boy was seriously injured.

Restricted celebrations



The Super Bowl, which usually has a television audience of about 100 million viewers, it will look different this time due to the pandemic. The stands at Raymond James Stadium will only have about 25,000 fans, out of the 65,000 it can host. Some 7,500 of those tickets were reserved for health workers already vaccinated as a gesture of appreciation for their work in the fight against the coronavirus, which has had one of the main scenarios in the country in Florida. The organizers also prohibited fans from going down onto the pitch during the traditional halftime musical show, this time by the Canadian The Weeknd.

The massive celebrations around the event have been restricted and big brands such as Coca-Cola decided to suspend their million-dollar investments in advertising and channel them to causes related to the pandemic. The new Joe Biden government also urged Americans not to gather with friends to enjoy the game for fear it will trigger a virus spike.