“If you live in Gaza and you are under 14 years old, you have already survived four wars and, if you do not emigrate, you know that you have a few ahead. No irony, we have to be clear and make the children understand that this will be repeated ”, so speaks Soha Saluha, a psychologist with the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees (UPWC), which is in charge of providing psychological support to minors in the Strip. The eleven days of the offensive have left 66 children dead and “a whole generation traumatized, if the blockade is not enough punishment, these constant war episodes leave strong consequences in terrified children who adopt extreme behaviors: they either eat a lot or do not eat anything, they sleep for hours or they don’t sleep, they cry non-stop or laugh like crazy … “, says this expert that during the days of the bombings she maintained contact via phone and Facebook with the families and gave them advice such as” trying to keep them busy drawing or with other activities or not allow them to see the news or images of the bombings.

Layam and Lim are two of the girls with whom Saluha works most closely, whose project is part of the program of the Basque NGO Mundubat in the Strip. They are twins, they are nine years old and had to escape from their home in the Al Shati refugee camp after Israel’s attack on a neighboring house in which they suspected there was a Hamas leader. History repeats itself for them since in 2014 the same thing happened to them and they left, as now, with what they are wearing. They have found temporary shelter in their grandmother’s house, from where they barely leave because everything scares them. «The worst thing is the explosions, I can’t get them out of my head. They sound far away, then closer and closer, closer until you have to run away. I have nightmares and it scares me to think that I have to go home one day, I don’t feel safe anywhere, “says Layam, who wants to be a journalist when she grows up, like her father and whose war has taken away her He even wanted to continue with his Tik-Tok channel, where he had begun to be an influential face among the lower Gazati public.

In the children’s drawings, injuries and blood are repeated. / MA

Children pay dearly



Since the first Israeli offensive in 2008, children have always paid dearly for the struggle between Hamas and the Army. In 2008 the attack lasted three weeks and of the 1,400 dead, 300 were children. In 2012 the crash lasted a week and left 174 Palestinians dead, 33 of them children. Two years later, the fighting lasted 50 days and of the 2,100 Gazans killed, at least 500 were minor, according to United Nations data. In a place so densely populated and surrounded by land, sea and air, there is no escape when a bombardment begins. In this latest offensive, two minors have also died in Israel as a result of rocket fire by Palestinian factions.

THE KEYS: Impressed. “Talking is essential, they get what they have in mind, they need at least a month to pass” Despair. «From a very young age they dream of flying, even in a rocket of the resistance, many say it»

“This time, when I saw rockets coming out, I would dream of getting on one and taking me directly to Jerusalem. I have never been there, but when I go I would like to explain to the children how we lived the war “, says Layam before the look of his sister, who only opens her mouth to say that she wants to be an Arabic teacher in the future. They are both wearing red, wearing the new clothes they had ready for the Eid festival, the festival at the end of Ramadan that this year was marked by violence.

“Talking is essential, that they take out what they have in mind, but for that we need at least a month to pass. Until then they don’t usually do it, they carry it deep inside ”, details Saluha, who has his office decorated with the paintings that the little ones have been doing these days. Three elements are repeated: the soldiers, the blood and the flags of Palestine. In some, you can also see the Dome of the Rock of Jerusalem because “this time the fact that the war was for Jerusalem has penetrated very deeply in the population of all ages, it has been something very different from the previous ones”, comments the psychologist. He has dozens of reports on his desk, he has more and more inquiries and feels that “with the passage of time the hatred is also increasing, an intense hatred for the enemy, but also for the living conditions here inside, that is why since Very young children dream of flying, even if it is on a rocket of the resistance, it is the first time that more than one has told me, despair reaches that point ».