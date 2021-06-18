The athletes of the 1999-2001 generation, one of the most fruitful in regional athletics, have the opportunity to prove their worth this weekend in Nerja, where the 36th U-23 Spanish Outdoor Championship will be played. The Murcian Federation travels with an expedition of 23 athletes, 19 men and 4 women. The medal options are real, since the expedition includes names of weight in a category that marks a lot for athletes before making the leap to the absolute.

The sprinter Sergio López Barranco, from the Nutribán Sociedad Atlética Alcantarilla, is one of those who aim high. Last February, at the National Indoor Track held in Madrid, the athlete from Aljucer took the bronze medal in the 60-meter dash. Also, in May, in the Super League of Nations, Juan Carlos Abellán’s pupil was one of the protagonists of the great role of the Spanish relay in the 4×100, which finished second. In July he will be 22 years old.

THE LIST Men . – Sergio López (Nutribán) 100 meters – Alejandro Cano (PDS Group) 100 and 4×100 – Tomás Zamora (UCAM Cartagena) 200 – Agustín Meza (UCAM Cartagena) 200 – Raúl Martínez (PDS Group) 200 and 4×100 – Darío Romero (UCAM Cartagena) 400 – Víctor Requena (UCAM Ctg) 800 and 1,500 – Juan García (PDS Group) 1,500 and 4×400 – Pablo Ureña (UCAM Cartagena) 400 hurdles – A.Ortuño (Castellón Beaches) 3,000 obs. – Guillermo Area (UCAM Cartagena) height – Andre Muller (UCAM Cartagena) weight – Pedro Conesa (Numantino) 10,000 – José Luis González (PDS Group) 4×100 – Miguel García (PDS Group) 4×100 – Francisco Matencio (PDS Group) 4×100 – Jaime Pardo (PDS Group) 4×100 – Manuel Leon (PDS Group) 4×100 Women . – Patricia Serrano (Manresa) 100, 200 and 4×100 – Carmen Del Mar (PDS Group) 1,500 and 5,000 – Lorena Romero (UCAM Cartagena) triple jump – Lucía Cervantes (PDS Group) heptathlon

The Alcantarilla walker Pedro Conesa, from the Club Soriano Atletismo Numantino, is also on the list of favorites to get on the podium at the athletics track in the Malaga town of Nerja. He is 20 years old and is the champion of Spain in the 10-kilometer walk under-20 and the 10,000 meter walk. In addition, he is proposed by the Spanish Federation to be elected the best athlete in his category. Pablo Ureña (44 meters hurdles), Alejandro Ortuño (3,000 meters hurdles) and the components of the 4×100 relay also have their options.

The presence of athletes from the Region in the female category is less numerous, but the progression of some of these athletes invites us to be optimistic. Cartagena’s Patricia Serrano, sprinter for Avinent Manresa, was the first athlete in the Region to run the 100 meters in less than 12 seconds. Last day 1, on the Antonio Peñalver track in Alhama, he did it in 11 seconds and 92 hundredths, pulverizing the 12.28 that Pilar Almarza had as a top since May 28, 1996. Serrano will go to the track three times since he will run the 100, the 200 and the 4×100 relay.

Carmen del Mar Krawczynski González, from the CA Murcia PDS Group, is also in good shape, after breaking the regional record of 5,000 meters in the sub-23 category on the 9th. He did it in a big way, reducing the previous record by more than half a minute.